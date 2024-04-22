Antacids Market Size Expected to Reach USD 9.64 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antacids market size was valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 9.29 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



The Surge in Heartburn and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Cases in 2022 Propels the Global Antacid Market to New Heights, with Approximately 784 million Individuals Affected

Antacids are medications that neutralize stomach acid to relieve heartburn and indigestion. They can be purchased over-the-counter in liquid or chewable tablet form. Antacids also treat related conditions like acid reflux and stomach ulcers by reducing stomach acid. Their widespread worldwide use attests to their effectiveness and safety. Measuring buffering and Antacid Neutralizing Capacities (ANC) is essential for clinical efficacy and quality control and may raise consumer awareness. Despite their advantages, given their expanding worldwide market, care must be taken to avoid any potential adverse effects or drug interactions.

Consumers around the world widely purchase antacids, a popular class of over-the-counter (OTC) medications, to relieve the symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn. This has resulted in significant spending that has exceeded billions of dollars. These over-the-counter treatments provide symptomatic relief for conditions like GERD, upset stomach, and hyperacidity. They inhibit the proteolytic enzyme pepsin and neutralize high hydrochloric acid in the gastric juice. Notably, some research indicates that some antacids may be taken safely while pregnant because of their localized rather than systemic effects. Apart from their medicinal value, antacids have seen significant growth in the market. The prevalence of acid-related digestive problems is rising, and the number of people seeking relief is growing, which supports market growth. Antacids' widespread use is further supported by their over-the-counter availability, making them easily accessible to the global audience.

Additionally, the rise of OTC antacids has played a pivotal role in expanding the Global Market. The convenience of obtaining this medication without a prescription has contributed to its popularity and widespread use. This accessibility not only caters to the immediate relief sought by consumers but also propels the overall growth of the antacid market globally.

For Instance,

In May 2021, the Center for Chronic Disease and Control released a report on the Age of Aging (AoA), stating that 94.7 million people will be in the senior population by 2060. According to several sources, GERD is becoming more common as the population ages, with an outpatient setting with a prevalence of 20% or higher. As a result, it is anticipated that as the elderly population grows, so will the need for antacids to treat GERD. Therefore, the market under study is expected to grow and expand during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19, which Accelerates the Growth of the Antacid Market Globally

Lifestyle Changes and Remote Work, and Consequently Notable Rises in Unfit Eating Habits during Lockdown During home isolation, several unhealthy eating behaviors showed statistical significance (P<0.001). This includes a rise in the number of meals eaten, occurrences of binge eating, an increase in snacking, and a higher frequency of eating unhealthy foods that result in the treatment of stomach-related issues like GERD, gastric ulcers, and heartburn. Demand for antacids has risen.

For Instance,

In 2020 , Italian Medical Student Surveys: During the COVID-19 lockdown, surveys of medical students in Italy revealed a significant rise in symptoms of indigestion and heartburn (P<0.001). These symptoms were linked to dietary changes, which may have been prompted by the lockdown's stress, anxiety, and stomach-related issues.

In 2020, Cross-Sectional Surveys in Bulgaria: Cross-sectional surveys conducted in Bulgaria revealed similar trends, indicating an increase in gastrointestinal symptoms overall (P<0.001). During the lockdown, the prevalence of certain conditions, such as dysfunctional dyspepsia (P<0.001) and heartburn(P=0.002), increased, highlighting the widespread impact on digestive health.

Increased gastrointestinal symptoms, modified eating habits, and lifestyle changes added to the demand for antacids. The increase in antacid consumption is a sign of a growing market, highlighting the importance of COVID-19-related factors in influencing people's health-related decisions and fueling the antacid market's expansion.

The Demand for Antacids has Increased Globally due to an increase in GERD Prevalence Worldwide

GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) is a persistent gastrointestinal illness in which gastric contents reflux into the oesophagus. With a prevalence of 20%, it ranks among the most frequently reported digestive diseases in the United States.

In 2021, GERD Awareness Week, the Esophagal Cancer Research Foundation published that Esophageal Cancer has increased during the last 40 years by more than 733%. The rise is attributed to factors like dietary habits and lifestyle changes. Consequently, the antacid market has grown to meet the increasing demand for treating the symptoms of acid reflux.

During the pregnancy, many women experience gastroesophageal reflux disease, with symptoms like heartburn and acid refluxes. GER is quite common in pregnant women.

According to the National Institute of Health,

Between 45% and 80% of pregnant women experience Gastro Esophageal Reflux.

Pregnancy-related GER is highly prevalent overall, occurring in 83.4% of cases, particularly in the first trimester.

The worldwide antacid market is expanding as a result of rising GERD awareness and prevalence during pregnancy, despite the difficulties associated with GER during pregnancy.



According to a National Institute of Health Research Study,

Heartburn is more common during pregnancy, ranging from 22% in the first trimester to 60–72% in the third.

Elevated female sex hormones, such as progesterone, can cause heartburn by lowering the pressure inside the oesophagal sphincter. Thirty to fifty percent of pregnant patients who have symptoms might not require more than antacids for treatment.

The study was carried out at Chennai's Global Hospital. This prospective hospital-based study included 64 pregnant women in their first trimester who visited the antenatal clinic. They were interviewed about their dietary habits and GER symptoms, and they followed up with the women until term and delivery. The study's findings showed that 50 women (83.4%) experienced heartburn or Regurgitation during their pregnancy. 20% of the women had heartburn in the first trimester, 6% in the second, and 2% in the third trimester. Twenty-five (41.7%) of the women experience regurgitation, 24 (60%) do so in the second trimester and 14 (23.3%) in the third trimester.

Generally, antacids containing magnesium, calcium, and aluminium are safe, but higher doses are not suggested. Because they carry a risk of fluid overload and metabolic alkalosis, pregnant women should avoid taking any antacids that contain sodium bicarbonate. Of particular note is the rise in popularity of antacids on the worldwide market.

The Aging Population is Driving Up Demand for Antacids Globally

In 2019, As per the reports of the United Nations World Ageing, Globally, there were about 703 million individuals 65 years of age or older. By 2050, it's predicted to reach 1.5 billion. The proportion of people 65 and older worldwide grew from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019, and nearly 65% of the elderly population suffers from acid reflux. The market is given an opportunity as a result.

Naturally, the secretion of stomach acid declines with age. Older people are more susceptible to conditions that might profit from antacid use due to this reduction, which can cause digestive problems like reflux of acid, heartburn, and indigestion.

The digestive system may alter with age, slowing down certain digestive functions, among other things. This may worsen the situation by causing more stomach acid, requiring antacids to balance the excess acidity.

The digestive system may alter with age, slowing down certain digestive functions, among other things. A build-up of excessive acidity may result from this. Antacid products will be needed as the world's population ages, and age-related digestive problems become more common. An increasing number of individuals are looking for these products as a symptomatic or preventive measure due to increasing knowledge of gastrointestinal health and antacids' role in controlling common gastrointestinal issues.

The combination of age-related physiological changes and behavioural and societal factors, like changing lifestyles and older people, has increased the demand for antacids worldwide. The ease of accessing over-the-counter options and growing knowledge of the benefits of antacids for digestive health further bolster this demand.

The present study was conducted at the Athens Medical Center's Scientific Committee, which approved the study's ethical application, and it was conducted there in the Department of General, Laparoscopic, Bariatric, and Robotics from October 2019 to March 2020. Data from 144 patients who had surgery between 2009 and 2020 to treat GERD symptoms were gathered for the analysis.

The intensity of gastroesophageal reflux symptoms before surgery was stratified by age group(under 55 years or above 55 years). The intensity of Heartburn was ranked from 0(no symptom)-5(high intensity). Intensity symptom scores that differ in statistical significance (P<0.05) within an age group.

In 2022, the National Institute of Health report shows that globally, approximately 784 million individuals suffered from recurrent heartburn, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD).

Responsible Factors:

Ageing Muscle - With increasing age, the body is prone to weaken, and it is hard to prevent heartburn.

- With increasing age, the body is prone to weaken, and it is hard to prevent heartburn. Overweight - Being overweight can raise your risk of experiencing heartburn after a meal. According to one study, having a body mass index (BMI) that is unhealthy can double your risk of developing GERD. If you have frequent heartburn, it may also be influenced by a larger waist size.

- Being overweight can raise your risk of experiencing heartburn after a meal. According to one study, having a body mass index (BMI) that is unhealthy can double your risk of developing GERD. If you have frequent heartburn, it may also be influenced by a larger waist size. Medication - Health problems associated with ageing may necessitate medication, and antacids are mostly given for heartburn.



Emerging Alternatives in Gastrointestinal Health Management

A new development in managing gastrointestinal health is using personalized strategies that consider individual responses to dietary and lifestyle interventions and gut microbiota composition. In this context, precision medicine tries to provide more effective results by customizing treatments for particular gastrointestinal conditions. Products like probiotics, dietary supplements and lifestyle changes are some of the factors that have contributed to the fall in the worldwide antacid market. Traditional antacids are being replaced by more preventive and holistic approaches, which consumers demand.

For Instance,

Probiotics are gaining popularity for their potential to maintain gut health, offering a natural alternative to alleviate digestive issues. Dietary and lifestyle changes are becoming preferred methods to address underlying causes of acidity, impacting the demand for antacids on a global scale. This diversified approach to gastrointestinal well-being significantly influences the decreasing trend in the antacid market.



Additionally, Pharmaceutical developments have impacted the market for traditional antacids by enabling the creation of more specialized and durable remedies. Furthermore, consumers are exploring alternative therapies due to growing interest in natural and holistic approaches to GI Health, which has led to a decline in antacid sales. This change indicates a more significant movement in healthcare toward holistic, long-term wellness approaches that prioritize prevention over symptom treatment.

Expansion of Antacid Market Fueled by Optimized Distribution Channels

Retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online providers play crucial roles in the growing antacid market. Retail pharmacies contribute significantly to the antacid market by providing convenient access to these products for consumers dealing with acid reflux or heartburn. They offer various antacid brands and formulations, catering to diverse consumer needs.

Hospital pharmacies operate within healthcare institutions and serve the specific medication needs of inpatients and outpatients. They handle both prescription and non-prescription medications, including antacids. Hospital pharmacies have increased the antacid market by supplying these medications under medical supervision. Antacids may be recommended for individuals recovering from surgeries or dealing with acid-related issues during their hospital stay.

Providers are internet-based retailers and pharmacies that let customers buy prescription drugs, including antacids, online. These platforms provide the convenience of Doorstep delivery—part of the growth of the antacid market. An increasing number of people can now easily access antacid products thanks to online providers, which is a significant factor in the market's growth. Antacids can be browsed and bought by customers while lounging in their homes, which helps the market as a whole grow.



Continued growth of e-commerce is expected, with online providers leveraging technology for improved customer experiences. Retail and hospital pharmacies may provide specialized services and consultations to differentiate themselves. The retail, hospital, and online channels offer to the overall growth of the antacid market, providing consumers with diverse options for managing acid-related issues.

Geographical Landscape

The North America region dominated the Global Antacid Market. High disposable income, an ageing population, and a well-established Healthcare system and Infrastructure are all responsible for this. It's also expected that a rise in digestive disorders will play a role.

For Instance,

In 2020 , according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8 million patients sought treatment in emergency rooms, with most diagnoses related to digestive system disorders.

, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8 million patients sought treatment in emergency rooms, with most diagnoses related to digestive system disorders. In 2020, the global pooled prevalence of GERD was reported by a meta-analysis of 96 studies from 37 countries, with notable regional and national differences found.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing market due to several factors, including a high number of unmet clinical needs, efficient treatment options, rising disposable income, and consumer awareness of the availability of these products. In addition, the market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the presence of significant players like Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Its growth is anticipated to be accelerated by expanding market players' investments and improving healthcare arrangement.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Competitive Landscape

To strategically expand within the global antacid market, meticulous market research is imperative for discerning prevailing trends and understanding consumer preferences. This foundational knowledge is pivotal for customised products to meet evolving demands effectively. The development of inventive antacid formulations distinguishes a company from competitors and addresses specific consumer needs, potentially fostering brand loyalty. It is critical to make wise investments in encompassing marketing strategies. To achieve this, creating captivating stories, using various media, and launching focused advertising is necessary.

In today's business environment, having a solid online presence is essential. Use social media marketing, digital platform for e-commerce, and content creation to reach a wider audience. In addition to increasing visibility, this encourages deep and fruitful customer interaction. By integrating these elements into a comprehensive business strategy, a company can position itself strategically for growth in the competitive global antacid market. In August 2022, it launched and approved multiple new tablets for lower stomach acid, which may further accelerate market expansion. Patients with blood cancer experienced less acid reflux thanks to a new tablet formulation approved by AstraZeneca. As the number of cancer diagnoses rises yearly, it is anticipated that the need for intervention in cancer patients will further accelerate market growth.

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , an Austin startup, Wonderbelly is a brand of chewable antacid that are available OTC and come in Different. The tablets are free paraben, preservatives, talc and sugar components. They are also vegan and antacids-genetically modified (GMO).

, an Austin startup, Wonderbelly is a brand of chewable antacid that are available OTC and come in Different. The tablets are free paraben, preservatives, talc and sugar components. They are also vegan and antacids-genetically modified (GMO). In 2021 , Sanofi and Roche announced a partnership to develop and market a new antacid product for treating gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

, Sanofi and Roche announced a partnership to develop and market a new antacid product for treating gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In 2021, Johson and Johnson announced the release of Pepcid Complete, an antacid that combines calcium carbonate and famotidine, an acid reducer. The dual-action relief of heartburn symptoms is the goal of this combination.



Market Key Players

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Cipla Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Market Segments

By Formulation Type

Tablet

Liquid

Other



By Indication

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Heartburn

Indigestion

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Online Provider



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



