OSL First To Be Granted AMLO Licence

Hong Kong , April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Digital Securities (“OSL”), the digital asset platform of OSL Group (863.HK) – Hong Kong’s only publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets – is the first to be granted a licence under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (“AMLO”) by Securities and Futures Commission Hong Kong (“SFC”). This vital achievement emphasises OSL's ongoing efforts to embrace regulation, enhancing the security and credibility of the digital asset space.

As the first digital asset platform licensed in Hong Kong, and now embarking on its fourth year of compliance and operational excellence, OSL has consistently upheld the highest regulatory and compliance standards in Hong Kong. This AMLO licence marks a key milestone in OSL’s mission to lead and innovate within the regulated digital assets market.

"OSL has always prioritised compliance with evolving regulatory standards. Securing this licence now aligns with our strategic growth and the maturing market landscape, ensuring we continue to meet our users' needs with enhanced security and trust. This timing not only reflects our foresight in adapting to regulatory changes but also reinforces our commitment to setting industry benchmarks for safety and reliability," said Patrick Pan, Chairman of the Board & CEO of OSL. "With the imminent launch of the first spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs from our partners China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and Harvest Global Investments, OSL’s AMLO licence granted today is a further testament to our commitment and unique abilities to meet the highest expectations and requirements of our institutional partners."

As Hong Kong's sole publicly listed company entirely devoted to digital assets, OSL Group (863.HK) solidifies its strategic market position through comprehensive regulatory compliance and extensive operational experience, complemented by a reputable market standing and a successful SOC 2 Type 2 audit. These attributes, combined with OSL’s dynamic B2B2C model and institutional-grade services, position OSL not merely as a participant but as a leader in shaping the future of digital asset investments in Hong Kong.

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

