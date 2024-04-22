Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management Global Market Research Report 2024-2028 and 2033: Real-time Decision-Making Leveraging MLOps for Informed Business Insights

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The machine learning model operationalization management market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.31 billion in 2023 to $1.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.7%. The machine learning model operationalization management market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.1%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing adoption rate of machine learning, growing adoption of machine learning (ML), rising complexity of models, increased data volumes, and the rise of edge computing.







The forecasted growth in the upcoming period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for automation, a focus on model governance and compliance, integration with DevOps practices, a heightened focus on cost optimization, and increased investment in AI infrastructure. Major trends expected during this period include automated model deployment, technological advancements, and advancements in Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) practices.



The increasing demand for decision-making is expected to drive the growth of the machine learning model operationalization management market in the future. Decision-making involves making informed decisions quickly by utilizing up-to-date data and analytics. Machine learning model operationalization management (MLOps) facilitates real-time decision-making by enabling efficient deployment, monitoring, and management of machine learning models in production environments. The demand for decision-making is fueling the growth of the machine learning model operationalization management market.



Major companies in the machine learning model operationalization management market are focusing on developing innovative products, including AutoML tools, to make machine learning more accessible, efficient, and scalable for organizations. AutoML (Automated Machine Learning) tools automate the process of building and deploying machine learning models.



North America was the largest region in the machine learning model operationalization management market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the machine learning model operationalization management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

