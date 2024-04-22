Drone Services Report 2024, with Key Players Aerobo, Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations, DroneDeploy, Phoenix Drone Services, Prioria Robotics, senseFly, Sharper Shape, Sky-Futures and Unmanned Experts

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Drone Services estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Short Duration Drone Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$42 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Long Duration Drone Services segment is estimated at 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Drone Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Use of Drones in Surveying and Mapping Applications Widens Opportunities for Drone Services Market

Remote Sensing: High Growth Application Vertical

3D Modelling Made Highly Effective with Drone Technology

Fast Evolving Role of Drones in Environmental Monitoring Augurs Well

Seamless Data Acquisition & Analytics Widen Addressable Market for Drone Services

Disaster Risk Management Made Effortless with Drones

Industrial Inspection, Surveillance and Tracking: Drones Come to Fore with Great Promise

Drones Grab the Attention of the Construction Industry

Drones Step In to Cater to Myriad Needs of Oil & Gas Industry

Drone Services Potentially Aid Utilities Streamline their Operations

Insurance Value Chain: The New Avenue for Drone Services

Farming Sector Likely to Benefit Immensely from Drone Services

IoT Poised to Widen the Scope & Span of Drone Services

Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Services

The report features profiles of 50+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Aerobo

Airware

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

DroneDeploy, Inc.

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Prioria Robotics, Inc.

senseFly SA

Sharper Shape Inc.

Sky-Futures

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6%

Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

