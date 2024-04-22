Global Password Manager Market Report 2024-2028 and 2033: Increasing Demand for MFA Solutions and Sustained Expansion of Online Activities and Remote Working Fueling Adoption

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Password Manager Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The password manager market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.5 billion in 2023 to $3.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The password manager market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing awareness of cybersecurity threats, a rise in the number of online accounts and passwords, high-profile data breaches and identity theft incidents, the growing adoption of digital services and e-commerce, and regulatory requirements for stronger password security. These factors collectively contributed to the heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions and services, as individuals and organizations sought to safeguard their digital assets and sensitive information from evolving cyber threats.







The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by the ongoing evolution of password manager technology, the incorporation of biometric authentication for heightened security measures, a growing emphasis on user convenience and seamless experiences, increasing demand for multi-factor authentication solutions, and the sustained expansion of online activities and remote work setups.

Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the adoption of biometric authentication methods, the emergence of passwordless authentication solutions, enhancements in user experience and interface design, the adoption of cloud-based password management systems, a heightened focus on security education and training, integration with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the exploration of blockchain-based security solutions.



The anticipated rise in cybersecurity risks is poised to drive the growth of the password manager market in the coming years. Cybersecurity risks encompass potential threats and vulnerabilities in the digital domain that pose a threat to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information and technology systems. Password managers play a crucial role in mitigating these risks by generating intricate and unique passwords for each account, significantly enhancing the difficulty for attackers to guess or crack them. These passwords typically consist of a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols, often longer than those individuals would create independently.



Major companies in the password manager market are strategically focusing on the development of advanced technologies, such as biometric password managers, to establish a competitive edge. Biometric password managers integrate biometric authentication methods into their password management systems.



North America was the largest region in the password manager market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the password manager market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



