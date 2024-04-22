Global Royal Jelly Market to Touch Valuation of USD 1,880.9 Million By 2032, at 5.83% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global royal jelly market is projected to reach US$ 1,880.9 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,129.5 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for functional foods continues to increase, and royal jelly fits squarely within this trend. As consumers prioritize health and wellness, they actively seek out foods with specific benefits, and the popularity of royal jelly is surging. This substance boasts a unique composition of carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds – including 10-hydroxy-2-decenoic acid (10-HDA) and major royal jelly proteins (MRJP). These elements create a range of desirable biological properties, including antimicrobial activity (particularly from compounds like jelleins, royalisin, 10-HDA), as well as potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Even potential antitumor activity has been indicated in some studies across the global royal jelly market, underscoring the broad interest in royal jelly's therapeutic potential.

Due to its possible health benefits, royal jelly finds extensive use in pharmaceuticals, health foods, and cosmetics. Traditional medicines and health foods incorporate it to promote general wellness and longevity. The cosmetics industry values it for potential anti-aging effects on the skin, while dietary supplements leverage its wide-ranging nutritional profile. Online sales are also expanding, driven by internet accessibility and digital advertising that reach wider audiences interested in nutraceuticals and cosmetics containing royal jelly.

The projected growth of the global royal jelly market stems from increasing consumer health-consciousness, expanding applications across pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and the ease of access provided by e-commerce and digital marketing. While royal jelly's production requires specialized beekeeping expertise, advancements are enabling larger production volumes to meet the growing demand. China leads the world in royal jelly production and export, accounting for over 60% of global production. In 2023, China produced approximately 4,100 tons of royal jelly, with the Zhejiang province alone contributing 2,500 tons. Japan stands as the largest importer and consumer of royal jelly, receiving over 60% of China's exports. The U.S. follows as the second-largest importer with imports valued at USD 14.5 million in 2021.

Combating Counterfeit Products in the Royal Jelly Market

The reduced availability of authentic royal jelly during the pandemic has led to an increase in counterfeit products on the market, which negatively impacts legitimate manufacturers. To combat this, companies are:

Implementing strict quality control measures and testing to ensure product purity

Using blockchain technology to improve supply chain transparency and traceability

Educating consumers on how to identify genuine royal jelly products

Collaborating with regulators to crack down on counterfeit operations

By taking a proactive approach, manufacturers aim to protect their brands and maintain consumer trust.

Expanding into New Royal Jelly Markets

Royal jelly manufacturers are seeking new growth opportunities by expanding into untapped markets. For instance, while the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global royal jelly market, accounting for over 63% of revenue in 2023, manufacturers see potential in the Western hemisphere where royal jelly is increasingly used as a dietary supplement. They are also exploring new product applications. The use of royal jelly in cosmetics is gaining traction, especially in East Asian countries like South Korea and Japan. By diversifying their product lines and geographic reach, manufacturers can mitigate risks and drive growth.

Key Findings in Global Royal Jelly Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,880.9 Million CAGR 5.83% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (62.9%) By Type Royal Jelly Extract (76.7%) By Ingredients Protein (30.3%) By Application Healthcare (44.2%) By Form Capsule (35.7%) By Distribution Channel Offline (86.5%) Top Trends Growing demand for royal jelly as a dietary supplement and functional food ingredient

Increasing popularity of royal jelly in the cosmetics and skincare industry

Expansion of product forms, including freeze-dried powder and capsules Top Drivers Rising consumer interest in natural, health-promoting products

Extensive research on the potential therapeutic applications of royal jelly

Increasing disposable income and health awareness in developing countries Top Challenges Ensuring product quality, purity, and authenticity in a market prone to counterfeiting

Navigating supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in raw material availability

Lack of standardization in royal jelly composition and dosage across products

Royal Jelly Extract's Market Dominance with Over 76% Market Share: A Blend of Convenience, Potency, and Proven Benefits

The widespread popularity of royal jelly extract over its fresh counterpart isn't a matter of chance in the global royal jelly market – it's driven by tangible advantages that appeal to both businesses and health-conscious consumers. At the forefront is convenience; with freeze-dried royal jelly boasting a 2-year shelf life compared to the rapid degradation of fresh royal jelly under improper refrigeration. This translates to wider distribution, reduced waste, and simplified storage, making extract a favorite amongst retailers and consumers alike. Potency is another key factor. Fresh royal jelly suffers from a high-water content (60-70%), significantly diluting the active ingredients. A typical fresh royal jelly capsule might contain a mere 150mg of active substance. Conversely, extract allows for highly concentrated products, such as 1000mg royal jelly capsules. This means consumers can achieve the desired benefits with fewer pills, increasing both effectiveness and value.

Cost-effectiveness also bolsters extract's dominance across the royal jelly market. The logistical complexities and perishable nature of fresh royal jelly inflate production costs. Extract, on the other hand, is far less demanding to process and transport. This streamlined operation trickles down to more affordable products, further widening the appeal of royal jelly extract. The vast selection of popular, globally shipped royal jelly extract supplements on major online retailers like Amazon underscores this accessibility advantage. Importantly, royal jelly extract's market dominance is not simply about convenience and price. Clinical trials support its benefits, with studies demonstrating that daily capsules of the extract successfully reduced premenstrual syndrome severity compared to a placebo. Additional research highlights potential anti-fatigue effects and the antimicrobial properties of components found within royal jelly extract.

Secret Power of Royal Jelly is Unlocking its Healthcare Potential, With Application Capturing More than 44.2% Market Share

The dominance of healthcare applications within the royal jelly market is undeniable. This stems from royal jelly's unique nutritional composition, potent biological activities, and an expanding range of promising health applications. Its complex makeup includes 60-70% water, 12-15% proteins, 10-16% carbohydrates, 3-7% lipids, along with vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Of particular interest are major royal jelly proteins (MRJPs) and 10-hydroxy-2-decenoic acid (10-HDA), believed to be central to its health-promoting properties. This nutrient-rich profile fuels the healthcare industry's exploration of royal jelly's therapeutic potential.

Extensive scientific investigations have revealed a spectrum of biological activities with direct relevance to human health in the royal jelly market. Peptides like royalisin and jelleins demonstrate antimicrobial effects against various bacteria and fungi, hinting at applications in wound healing and infection control. Studies highlight anti-inflammatory and potent antioxidant properties that could combat oxidative stress and associated diseases. Animal research even suggests immunomodulatory effects and potential antitumor activity, though further investigations are warranted.

The healthcare industry's enthusiasm for royal jelly is fueled by its emerging role in managing specific health conditions. Clinical trials have shown benefits like improved blood sugar control for type 2 diabetics and reduced premenstrual syndrome severity. Some animal studies point to improved reproductive health and fertility, further widening its possible applications. Its popularity as a dietary supplement and functional food ingredient is particularly strong in Asian markets like China and Japan, with growing recognition from European healthcare professionals.

Asia Pacific is the Powerhouse of Royal Jelly Market, Control More than 62.9% Market Revenue

Royal jelly, a substance produced by honey bees, is gaining significant attention in the Asia Pacific region due to its health benefits and applications in various industries. This report provides an overview of the royal jelly market in Asia Pacific, highlighting production, market trends, and consumer considerations. Consumers in Asia Pacific, home to nearly 60% of the world's population, are increasingly recognizing the health benefits of royal jelly and are willing to pay a premium for wellness products containing it. The royal jelly market offers a variety of products, including dietary supplements, health drinks, and skincare items. For example, Sugi Bee Garden's Royal Jelly Drink Gold 1000 and Royal Jelly Super G are examples of health beverages that incorporate this nutritious ingredient. Additionally, products like Stick Honey with Royal Jelly combine the benefits of honey and royal jelly in a convenient format.

Wherein, China, India, and Japan being key contributors to this expansion in the Asia Pacific royal jelly market. China is particularly dominant, accounting for 50% of the global production of royal jelly in 2022. This growth is fueled by increasing health awareness, rising disposable incomes, advancements in processing technologies, and the widespread use of e-commerce. Japan holds a 7% market share in the royal jelly market as of 2023 and is anticipated to continue growing significantly during the forecast period. The country's commitment to quality is exemplified by practices such as the Fixed beekeeping method, which ensures a stable environment for bees, and the rapid filtering and cooling of harvested royal jelly to maintain its purity and freshness. In South Korea and Japan, where skincare and beauty are billion-dollar industries, royal jelly-infused products are enjoying robust sales growth. Additionally, India's health and wellness industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 10%, reaching a valuation of $1299 billion by 2024, indicating a promising market for royal jelly products.

Royal jelly production is a labor-intensive process that requires beekeepers' expertise, technique, and diligence. In Okayama prefecture, for instance, beekeepers manage over 300 queen cells to harvest royal jelly, with a maximum yield of 0.5 grams per cell. The quality of royal jelly is paramount, and producers like Sugi Bee Garden ensure that only the highest quality is selected and delivered to customers.

