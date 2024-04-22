McPhy Energy: Combined shareholders’ general meeting of May 30, 2024: Terms of availability of the preparatory documents

Grenoble, on April 22, 2024 – 5:45 pm CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations) (the "Company"), announces that its shareholders are invited to attend the annual Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on Thursday 30 May 2024 at 11 am (Paris time) at the Centre de congrès du World Trade Center Grenoble, 5-7 Place Robert Schuman, Grenoble (38000) (France) (the "General Meeting").

The meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion valant avis de convocation) for this General Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 22, 2024. It includes the agenda and draft resolutions which will submitted for the approval of shareholders as well as the terms and conditions for participating and voting at the General Meeting. This notice is also available on the Company's website ( www.mcphy-finance.com ) under the dedicated section "General Meetings".

will be available, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements, on the Company's website referred to above, at the Company's registered office or from Uptevia (the intermediary providing the registry services of the Company's securities), as the case may be. The Company's shareholders are also invited to regularly consult all the information relating to the General Meeting published on the Company's website referred to above.

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

