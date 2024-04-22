Nexity: Total number of voting rights and shares to April 12, 2024

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares
to April 12, 2024
(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
April 12, 2024

 		56,129,724

 		Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,261,268

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, April 22, 2024

