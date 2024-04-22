Nexity: Total number of voting rights and shares to April 12, 2024

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris
Disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares
to April 12, 2024
(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)
|Information cut-off date
|Total number
of shares
|Net total number of
voting rights
|April 12, 2024
|56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,261,268
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Paris, April 22, 2024
Attachment