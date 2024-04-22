Paris, April 22, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 15 TO 19, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 15 to April 19, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/04/2024 FR0010451203 43 738 24,163212 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/04/2024 FR0010451203 75 413 23,634536 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/04/2024 FR0010451203 46 211 23,646561 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/04/2024 FR0010451203 14 849 23,668619 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/04/2024 FR0010451203 10 525 23,832032 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T63 19/04/2024 FR0010451203 10 315 23,834880 CEUX TOTAL 201 051 23,775447

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

