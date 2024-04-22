DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, April 22, 2024

RELEASE

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 15 TO 19, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 15 to April 19, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/04/2024FR001045120343 73824,163212XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/04/2024FR001045120375 41323,634536XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/04/2024FR001045120346 21123,646561CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/04/2024FR001045120314 84923,668619XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/04/2024FR001045120310 52523,832032XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6319/04/2024FR001045120310 31523,834880CEUX
 TOTAL201 05123,775447 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from april 15 to 19, 2024