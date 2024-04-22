Full exercise of the over-allotment option

Paris, France, April 22, 2024 – Planisware (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”), a leading B2B SaaS provider in the rapidly growing Project Economy, today announces that Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG exercised, on behalf of the Underwriters, the option to purchase an additional 905,100 existing shares sold by Olhada1 and 1,357,650 existing shares sold by Ardian, at the initial public offering price of €16 per share, representing 15% of the 15 085 000 actions shares offered in the base offering and corresponding to a total amount of approximately €36 million for the over-allotment option.

Including the exercise in full of the over-allotment option, a total of 17,347,750 existing shares have been sold in the IPO. The total placement volume amounts to approximately €278 million. Following the exercise in full of the over-allotment option, the free float is increased from 21.74% to 25.00%.

Following the global offering made to institutional investors and the exercise of the over-allotment option, Planisware’s share capital will be held as follows:

Shareholder Number of shares % of share capital % of voting rights Olhada(1) 44,340,350 63.90% 63.90% FPCI Ardian Growth II 2,035,217 2.93% 2.93% Other Ardian funds 1,172,133 1.69% 1.69% Total Ardian 3,207,350 4.62% 4.62% Current and former Group employees and managers(2) 4,495,550 6.48% 6.48% Public 17,347,750 25.00% 25.00% TOTAL 69,391,000 100.00% 100.00%

(1) Olhada is a French limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée), registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under number 403 086 929, indirectly owned by Messrs. Pierre Demonsant, Yves Humblot, Mathieu Delille and François Pelissolo and their families.

(2) Includes current and former employees and managers of the Group, including Mr. Loïc Sautour, each holding less than 1% of the share capital approximately, and/or members of their families and one shareholder’s estate.

This exercise in full of the over-allotment option ends the stabilization period that began on 18 April 2024 (following the publication of the results of the global offering made to institutional investors only by Planisware in connection with the listing).

No stabilization activities were carried out by Citigroup Global Market AG acting as Stabilization Agent on the Planisware’s ordinary shares in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Paris. In accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council and Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of 8 March 2016, concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, any stabilization activity in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Paris performed by the stabilizing agent must be declared.

Planisware will publish its Q1 2024 revenue on May 21, 2024.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With close to 700 employees across 12 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 545 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities. For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/

