Mushroom Cultivation Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 27.7 Billion by 2033

Newark, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 18.4 billion in 2023 mushroom cultivation market will reach USD 27.7 billion by 2033. Within the worldwide agriculture economy, the mushroom cultivation market is a vibrant and quickly expanding sector. Fungi called mushrooms are grown for a variety of uses, such as industrial, medical, and gastronomic ones. Mushrooms are becoming more and more well-known as functional foods with possible health advantages and as adaptable elements in cuisines all around the world thanks to their distinctive flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles.



Key Insight of the Mushroom Cultivation Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region uses a variety of growing techniques for mushrooms, including greenhouse farming, outdoor cultivation, indoor cultivation, and traditional methods including log cultivation and rice straw fermentation. These methods differ based on the climate, resources, and cultural customs of the area. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is seeing an increase in interest in organic and sustainable mushroom farming methods due to customer demand for natural, chemical-free food products. Growing popularity among mushroom farmers and consumers are organic certification programs, sustainable agriculture initiatives, and eco-friendly packaging options.



In the Mushroom Cultivation market, the oyster mushroom segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.2% over the projection period.



The oyster mushroom segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.2% over the projection period. Because of its capacity to grow in a variety of environments and their very quick development rates, oyster mushrooms are one of the most extensively grown types of mushrooms worldwide. They can be grown on a variety of substrates, including sawdust, straw, coffee grounds, and cotton waste, among other agricultural waste products. In addition, oyster mushrooms come in a range of hues and types, such as gray, white, yellow, pink, and blue oyster mushrooms. Customers and chefs can benefit from the diversity offered by each variety, which may have distinct flavor profiles, textures, and culinary attributes.



In the Mushroom Cultivation market, the frozen segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the projection period.



The frozen segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the projection period. Because they are already cleaned, sliced, and ready to use right out of the freezer, frozen mushrooms provide convenience for consumers. Compared to fresh mushrooms, they have a longer shelf life since freezing helps maintain their nutritional value, flavor, and quality over time. In addition, frozen mushrooms offer a year-round supply and accessibility of mushrooms, in spite of seasonal variations in the production of fresh mushrooms. Mushrooms may be kept in freezers and utilized when needed, so you always have access to them for meal preparation and cooking.



In the mushroom cultivation market, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.2% over the projection period.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.2% over the projection period. Through their websites or online storefronts, mushroom growers and manufacturers frequently sell fresh, dried, and processed mushroom products directly to consumers. Growers can skip conventional retail channels and build a direct relationship with consumers through direct-to-consumer sales, providing a customized shopping experience and access to specialty and artisanal mushroom products. Additionally, specialized and exotic mushroom species that could not be easily found in conventional brick-and-mortar stores are offered by online vendors in a wide assortment. Through online platforms, consumers may experiment with new flavors and textures and broaden their culinary repertoire by learning about and trying out uncommon mushroom species like enoki, maitake, lion's mane, reishi, and more.



Market Dynamics



Driver



When compared to other agricultural crops, mushroom production is more environmentally friendly because it uses less land, water, and resources. By growing mushrooms on a variety of agricultural byproducts, including sawdust, straw, and agricultural waste, the environmental impact of food production can be decreased. Additionally, mushrooms are a flexible component that may be found in Asian, European, and Mediterranean cuisines among others around the world. The demand for mushrooms in eateries, catering businesses, and residential kitchens is being driven by the growing popularity of international cuisine and culinary fusion trends.



Opportunity



Utilizing vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology, it is possible to maximize yields from mushroom production while minimizing resource use and space usage. Year-round output, consistent quality, and sustainable agricultural practices can be made possible via automated growing facilities, greenhouse systems, and indoor vertical farms. Additionally, businesses who cultivate mushrooms may want to look into exporting their products to other markets where there is a growing demand for their specialty and gourmet food products made from mushrooms. Global trade agreements, distribution networks, and market access activities can be utilized to enhance market penetration and boost export revenue for both processed and fresh mushroom products.



Some of the major players operating in the Mushroom Cultivation market are:



• Mushroom SAS

• Hirano Mushroom LLC

• Fujishukin Co. Ltd.

• Bonduelle

• Monterey Mushrooms

• Cargill, Incorporated

• MycoTerraFarm

• Lambert Spawn

• The Greenyard

• Heereco

• Bluff City Fungi

• Smithy Mushrooms

• Monaghan Group

• WALSH MUSHROOMS GROUP

• Mycelia

• Smithy Mushrooms Ltd.

• Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH

• Italspwan



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Button Mushroom

• Oyster Mushroom

• Shiitake mushroom

• Others



By Form



• Canned

• Frozen

• Fresh

• Dried

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



