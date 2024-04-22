Lottery.com, Inc. Nominates Warren Macal to Its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in the lottery and gaming sector, is pleased to announce the nomination of Warren Macal to its Board of Directors. Macal will be seated as a director at the Company’s next Board of Directors meeting following the successful completion of required background checks. Macal’s nomination follows the December 2023 $18 million investment commitment from Prosperity Investment Management (“PIM”), subject to due diligence. The investment commitment by PIM is aimed at accelerating Lottery.com’s strategic acquisitions and market development initiatives.



Warren Macal, currently the Managing Director at PIM and the head of its PIM Motorsport Investment Division, brings more than 15 years of extensive experience in wealth management and strategic financial planning. Specializing in the financial needs of high-net-worth individuals and professional athletes, particularly in the motorsports arena, Macal’s expertise will be invaluable as Lottery.com continues to expand its global reach and product offerings and develops its Sports.com brand, which aims to become the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content.

Matthew McGahan, CEO of Lottery.com, commented:

“Warren’s profound knowledge in wealth management and his strategic insight into the sports sector will provide a significant advantage to our board. His leadership at Prosperity Investment Management, particularly in maximizing sports-related opportunities, aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. This is particularly relevant as we roll out our Sports.com platform, which is designed to connect fans, athletes, and sports influencers in a unique digital ecosystem, making Sports.com the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts across the globe.”

“Warren’s nomination is part of a broader strategic synergy between Prosperity Investment Management and Lottery.com, which includes leveraging high-profile sports partnerships and expanding into new markets, particularly in the digital sports and gaming sectors.”

Warren Macal said:

"I am excited to accept the nomination to join the Board of Directors at Lottery.com and look forward to contributing to the Company's vision. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to blend my skills in the worlds of investment and sports management, with digital gaming and content creation, delivering value for all stakeholders involved."

Lottery.com Contact: press@lottery.com

