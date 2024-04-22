Greg Tamberlane Joins Peapack Private as Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Bank Operations New York

BEDMINSTER, NJ, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that Greg Tamberlane has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Bank Operations New York, continuing to lead the expansion of Peapack Private’s New York City location. Greg will oversee operations for New York, leading a team of financial services professionals to ensure the successful growth of the Company.



Greg brings 10 years of financial services experience to Peapack Private, most recently serving as Vice President, Senior Manager of Digital Asset Solutions at Signature Bank where he worked with commercial banking teams to develop and onboard strategic and complex client relationships and oversaw development of several internal and external commercial banking systems and applications. Prior to that, Greg held various positions at Corvil, Phreesia, ZocDoc, Argent, and Connecticut Business Systems where he specialized in technology sales across various industries including global financial and high frequency trading, healthcare, and professional services.

Mr. Tamberlane holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Purchase College in New York.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Attachment