New Oriental Cultural Tourism and Songstam Hotels Offer Educational Experiences in Stunning Tibetan Destinations with New Cooperative Partnership

New York, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Oriental Cultural Tourism and Songstam Hotels have newly joined together in a partnership that will pioneer paths of tourism that encompass cultural expeditions, exquisite scenery, and educational camps for students. This cooperative venture, launched by Yu Minhong of New Oriental and Baima Douji of Songtsam Group in October 2023, aims to give guests a luxury experience at the top of the world.

The two companies share a deep love for Tibet, which drapes over the highest plateau in the world and is home to more than a thousand unique species of flora and fauna. They will share this love with their guests and students by taking them to new destinations in Linzhi and Lhasa, allowing them to explore the natural resources and cultural heritage of this marvelous realm.

These experiences will combine New Oriental’s people-centered approach to tourism with Songstam’s goal to create a home away from home for their guests. With new routes and destinations, opportunities to learn about local culture, and luxurious standards of service, this new partnership promises unforgettable encounters with the magic of Tibet.

Guests will have opportunities to connect with locals in the midst of stunning scenery, whether by strolling through the Potala Palace while listening to stories from over a thousand years of its history, or by learning to paint thangkas from a Tibetan painter using natural mineral pigments at the Lhasa Painting Academy. After these and other carefully designed on-site experiences, guests will get to enjoy the hospitality of Songstam’s infinitely relaxing “home away from home.”

One of the new routes is the “River of Life” tour, in Bomi, Laigu, and Baiba, in which students can travel through ancient glaciers, conducting science experiments and gaining an appreciation for the profound beauty of nature and the need to conserve.

Another option is the “Top of the Earth” tour, in Bomi, Laigu, Namjagbarwa, and Basongtao, in which students become explorers of the plateau, traveling through alpine forests and canyons while learning about the ecology of the plateau and widening their horizons.

There is also the “Guardian of Tibet” tour, in which children will float down the “Emerald of the Plateau,” or the Basongcao River, past primeval forest, alpine lakes, and snow-capped mountains. Students will get opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities such as rock climbing, glacial orienteering, and rafting.

Finally, there is the “Future Diplomat/Model United Nations Youth Summit” alongside Basongcao Lake. Students will learn about international issues from experienced teachers, address current challenges of sustainable development, and learn about the responsibilities inherent in being a citizen of the world. Each student will receive an official certification from the United Nations upon completing the program.

About New Oriental Group

As the leading private educational service provider in China, New Oriental offers education for a lifetime, teaching skills that give students a crucial competitive advantage in the workplace and help improve their quality of life. Our wide range of educational programs, services and products includes language training, overseas and domestic test preparation courses, educational content and software as well as online education.

New Oriental has become the most recognized brand in Chinese private education. Based on founder Michael Yu's ground breaking vision, our innovative and inspirational instruction combines humorous, interactive teaching techniques with traditional Chinese educational values.

Since our founding in 1993, New Oriental has built a nationwide presence in China. As of November 30, 2023, we had a network of 83 schools, 843* learning centers, 9 bookstores and access to a nationwide network of online and offline bookstores through 241 third-party distributors and over 31,300 teachers in 76 cities.

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”), an award-winning luxury boutique hotel collection and Destination Management Company, located in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 16 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam is a Virtuoso Preferred Partner. Songstam welcomes all travelers including families with children, travelers with disabilities and is LGBTQ+ friendly.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region's diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri-La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam visit www.songtsam.com/en/about.

