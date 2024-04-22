Furrever Token Presale ROI Soars, Catching Attention of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Enthusiasts

New York City, NY, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to ride the wave of excitement surrounding their recent halving events, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating whether Furrever Token ( FURR ) will seize the momentum and catch the presale hype train. With BTC and ETH experiencing slight climbs post-halving, investors are speculating whether FURR, with its unique approach to infusing cuteness into the crypto space, will capitalize on the current market sentiment to propel its presale to new heights. Join us as we delve into the intersection of traditional cryptocurrencies and the whimsical world of Furrever Token.

Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Day and ETF Inflows Surge on 4/20 Caused a Slight Climb

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $65,177.84, marking a 2.5% increase since the halving event that took place yesterday. The timing of this halving has sparked curiosity, as it coincided with the infamous "4/20" meme date, leading to a curious alignment observed by Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Despite a slowdown in inflows for Bitcoin ETFs since their peak in March, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) continues to attract consistent inflows, with 69 consecutive days of positive inflows. Other ETFs, including those operated by Fidelity Investments, also saw significant inflows on April 19, signaling a potential return of momentum.

While outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) were modest on the day, recent Form 13F filings have raised concerns about the penetration of Bitcoin ETFs into the mainstream investment landscape. However, Balchunas remains optimistic, likening the asset managers' approach to Bitcoin ETFs to "hot sauce," suggesting that while the number of holders may be relatively small, there is significant potential for growth and adoption.

Overall, the surge in ETF inflows on 4/20 raises questions about the future trajectory of Bitcoin's price and the broader adoption of cryptocurrency ETFs in traditional investment portfolios.

Ethereum (ETH) Surges 4% Post-BTC Halving: Whales Return as Investors Seek Alternatives

Ethereum (ETH) has surged by 4% to reach approximately $3,163.71 following Bitcoin's halving event and the ensuing market hype. This uptrend in Ethereum's price mirrors the overall positive sentiment across the cryptocurrency market, with total market capitalization rising by 3.5% in tandem. Notably, the gains in Ether versus the U.S. dollar are largely attributed to capital inflows from the Bitcoin market, driving the ETH/BTC pair up by roughly 2.5% to 0.048 BTC on April 21. This ETH/BTC ratio surge, along with the Ethereum Dominance Index (ETH.D) growth of over 1%, reflects a pattern observed after previous Bitcoin halving events. Historically, Ethereum has seen increased capital inflows from Bitcoin investors seeking new growth opportunities post-halving. Furthermore, Ethereum's latest gains coincide with a period of accumulation among its wealthiest investors, as highlighted by the increase in Ether supply held by addresses with significant balances. Technical indicators also suggest strong support for Ether's price, with key support levels aligning closely with Fibonacci retracement lines and moving averages, indicating an attractive entry point for traders.





Furrever Token (FURR) Rides the Crypto Resurgence: Presale Momentum and Up to 15X Returns Propel its Charm

In the midst of the crypto market's resurgence following Bitcoin's halving and Ethereum's notable surge, Furrever Token ( FURR ) emerges as an intriguing contender poised to capitalize on the renewed enthusiasm. Priced at an enticing $0.000564, FURR offers investors an opportunity to partake in a project that transcends the traditional boundaries of cryptocurrency, infusing the space with an irresistible dose of cuteness and charm.

As FURR continues its journey, it is currently in the midst of its presale phase, which has already garnered significant attention and support from investors. With over $1,000,000 raised thus far and nearing the completion of stage 7 out of 10, FURR demonstrates strong momentum and investor confidence. The presale, with its ambitious target of raising $1.9 million, presents an opportunity for investors to participate in the project's growth at an early stage, potentially reaping substantial rewards in return.

One of the most compelling aspects of FURR's presale is its offer of up to 15X returns, a tantalizing prospect for investors seeking high-growth opportunities in the crypto market. This generous return potential underscores FURR's commitment to delivering value to its early supporters and incentivizing participation in its presale. Moreover, the absence of buy and sell taxes when trading FURR further enhances its attractiveness to investors, offering a streamlined and cost-effective investment experience.

With its unique blend of cute cat-themed imagery, engaging community initiatives, and robust tokenomics, Furrever Token (FURR) stands at the forefront of innovation in the crypto space. As it rides the wave of excitement generated by Bitcoin's halving and Ethereum's rise, FURR has the potential to further increase its momentum and solidify its position as a leading project in the crypto landscape. By leveraging its current market momentum, FURR can continue to attract investors, drive community engagement, and deliver on its promise of revolutionizing the crypto space with cuteness and charm.



