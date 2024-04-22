Pixalate Releases Q1 2024 Mobile Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for Google Play Store Apps: Magnite No. 1 in North America, Google AdExchange Leads in APAC, LATAM North America’s Rankings at 12%

LONDON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Global Q1 2024 Mobile Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Report for Google . Pixalate also released an Apple App Store version of the report.





The report ranks SSPs by their market share of open programmatic ads sold on apps in the Google Play Store throughout North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC during March 2024. To compile all of its Q1 2024 Mobile SSP Market Share Reports, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over seven billion open programmatic advertising impressions from March 2024.





Top SSPs for Google Play Store apps in North America Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

Magnite (12%) Google AdExchange (9%) Verve Group (7%)

Top SSPs for Google Play Store apps in EMEA Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

TaurusX (24%) AlgoriX (10% InMobi (9%)

Top SSPs for Google Play Store apps in APAC Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

Google AdExchange (38%) InMobi (15%) Verve Group (12%)

Top SSPs for Google Play Store apps in LATAM Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

Google AdExchange (41%) Verve Group (15%) PubMatic (8%)



SSP Market Share Rankings for Mobile Apps: Q1 2024





