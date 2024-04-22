Snake Antivenom Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 7.69% CAGR and USD 660.50 Billion Projection by 2033

Newark, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 314.86 billion in 2023 global snake antivenom market will reach USD 660.50 billion by 2033. Telemedicine platforms, mobile health applications, and digital health technologies offer opportunities to enhance snakebite management in remote and underserved areas. Remote consultation services, tele-expertise networks, and educational resources can improve access to timely diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care for snakebite patients. In addition, collaborative efforts between governments, healthcare organizations, industry stakeholders, and non-governmental organizations can strengthen regional capacity for snakebite management. Initiatives focused on training healthcare providers, improving healthcare infrastructure, and enhancing public awareness contribute to more effective prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of snakebites. Moreover, public-private partnerships facilitate collaboration between academia, industry, and government agencies to accelerate research and development of novel antivenom therapies. Funding initiatives, research consortia, and technology transfer programs promote innovation and address unmet medical needs in snakebite treatment. Furthermore, streamlining regulatory processes and harmonizing standards for antivenom development, registration, and distribution can facilitate market entry and reduce barriers to innovation. Regulatory agencies are crucial in promoting product quality, safety, and efficacy while fostering a conducive environment for industry investment and innovation. Additionally, one health approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health provides opportunities to address snakebite envenomation comprehensively. Collaborative initiatives involving healthcare professionals, veterinarians, ecologists, and policymakers promote interdisciplinary solutions to snakebite prevention, treatment, and ecosystem conservation.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 314.86 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 660.50 Billion CAGR 7.69% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Type and Application Drivers High Incidence of Snakebites

Key Insight of the Global Snake Antivenom Market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is home to numerous countries with a high incidence of snakebites, including India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Indonesia. The large population and extensive rural areas in these countries contribute to a higher frequency of snake-human encounters, driving the demand for antivenom. Furthermore, rapid population growth and urbanization in Asia have increased human encroachment into snake habitats, raising the risk of snakebite incidents. Urban expansion into previously uninhabited areas and agricultural activities bring people into closer proximity to snakes, increasing the need for antivenom treatment. Besides, many Asia Pacific countries face healthcare infrastructure challenges, particularly in rural and remote areas. Access to medical facilities and trained healthcare professionals may be limited, leading to delays in snakebite treatment. As efforts are made to improve healthcare access and infrastructure, the demand for antivenom is expected to rise. In addition, efforts to raise awareness about snakebite prevention, first aid, and the importance of seeking prompt medical treatment are gaining traction in Asia Pacific. Education campaigns targeted at rural communities, healthcare providers, and policymakers contribute to increased recognition of the need for antivenom therapy. The pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific is also experiencing rapid growth, with increasing investment in research and development, manufacturing capabilities, and regulatory compliance. Domestic antivenom production in countries like India and China is expanding, increasing the availability and affordability of antivenom products.



In 2023, the polyvalent heterologous segment dominated the market with the largest share of 62.74% and revenue of 197.54 billion.



The type segment is divided into polyvalent heterologous and monovalent heterologous. In 2023, the polyvalent heterologous segment dominated the market with the largest share of 62.74% and revenue of 197.54 billion.



In 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest share of 56.82% and revenue of 178.90 billion.



The application segment includes hospitals and clinics. In 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest share of 56.82% and revenue of 178.90 billion.



Advancement in market



In March 2022: The U.S. FDA has granted Ophirex, Inc. Fast Track Designation for varespladib-methyl, an innovative snakebite treatment. This designation underscores the FDA's recognition of the drug's promising advantages and the imperative to expedite its journey to market effectively.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Government initiatives and funding.



Governments allocate funds specifically for the procurement of antivenom from manufacturers. These funds may cover the purchase of large quantities of antivenom to ensure an adequate supply in regions where snakebites are prevalent. Additionally, funds are allocated to distribute antivenom to healthcare facilities across the affected areas. Furthermore, governments may negotiate with manufacturers to obtain antivenom at subsidized prices, making it more affordable for healthcare facilities and patients. This strategy helps mitigate the financial burden on individuals who require snakebite treatment. Some governments also establish antivenom banks or stockpiles strategically located in regions with high incidences of snakebites. These banks ensure rapid antivenom access in emergencies and help prevent shortages during peak seasons. Besides, governments are investing in research and development measures to enhance the effectiveness and safety of antivenom. This aspect includes funding research on developing novel antivenoms targeting specific snake species and enhancing the production processes to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality antivenom.



Restraint: Adverse reactions and side effects.



Allergic reactions to antivenom are relatively common, ranging from mild itching and hives to severe anaphylaxis. These reactions occur due to foreign proteins in the antivenom, which can trigger an immune response in some individuals. Extreme allergic reactions require quick medical attention and may require extra medications such as antihistamines or epinephrine. Furthermore, serum sickness is a delayed allergic reaction that can occur days to weeks after antivenom administration. Symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain, and swelling. While serum sickness is typically self-limiting and resolves with supportive care, it can cause significant discomfort and require medical intervention in severe cases. Moreover, adverse reactions to antivenom can create challenges in the management of snakebite patients, particularly in settings with restricted medical resources. Healthcare facilities may lack the necessary medications and equipment to manage allergic reactions effectively, leading to delays in treatment and increased mortality.



Opportunity: Diversification of product portfolios.



Antivenom manufacturers can diversify their product portfolios by moving beyond traditional polyvalent antivenoms and developing specialized formulations that target specific snake species or regional variations in venom composition. Antivenom manufacturers can invest in research to identify the predominant snake species in specific regions and characterize the composition of their venoms. These aspects involve collecting venom samples, analyzing venom components, and understanding the clinical effects of envenomation caused by different snake species. Based on the findings of venom profiling studies, manufacturers can develop species-specific antivenom formulations designed to neutralize the venoms of particular snake species prevalent in a given region. These antivenoms are tailored to provide targeted protection against the specific toxins produced by the identified snake species. By diversifying their product portfolios to offer specialized antivenom formulations targeting specific snake species or regional variations in venom composition, manufacturers can better address the diverse snakebite challenges faced by different geographic regions. Tailoring antivenom products to local epidemiological profiles enhances their effectiveness, safety, and market acceptance, ultimately improving outcomes for snakebite patients worldwide.



Challenge: Cold chain requirements.



Antivenom products contain fragile protein molecules, namely antibodies, which are susceptible to denaturation or degradation when exposed to high temperatures. Heat can cause structural changes in the antibodies, rendering them ineffective in neutralizing venom toxins. To preserve the stability of antivenom products, they must be stored under controlled refrigerated conditions, typically between 2-8 degrees Celsius. Refrigeration helps slow down the degradation of antibodies and maintains their potency over time. The cold chain refers to the uninterrupted series of refrigerated storage and transportation steps required to maintain the temperature-sensitive nature of biopharmaceutical products like antivenom. Maintaining the cold chain for antivenom distribution can be particularly challenging in resource-limited settings, such as rural or remote areas in developing countries. These regions often need more reliable electricity supply, refrigeration facilities, and trained personnel to monitor temperature conditions. Therefore, exposure to temperatures outside the recommended range, whether due to inadequate refrigeration during storage or transportation, can compromise the efficacy of antivenom products. Degraded antibodies may fail to neutralize venom toxins effectively, leading to suboptimal treatment outcomes for snakebite patients.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Snake Antivenom Market are:



• BTG International

• Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

• Bioclon Institute

• CSL Limited

• Flynn Pharma

• Hetero Drugs Limited

• Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation

• Instituto Clodomiro Picado

• Inosan Biopharma

• Instituto Butantan

• Instituto Nacional de Producción de Biológicos

• Incepta Vaccine

• MicroPharm Limited

• Merck and Co.

• Pfizer

• Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• S. A. Altesa Lifesciences

• Vins Bioproducts Limited

• Vacsera



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Polyvalent Heterologous

• Monovalent Heterologous



By Application



• Hospitals

• Clinics



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



