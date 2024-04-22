Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 16 2024

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 12/4/202457,500529.4830,445,012  
Monday, 15 April 20242,500518.501,296,250  
Tuesday, 16 April 20242,600513.921,336,192  
Wednesday, 17 April 20242,600516.691,343,394  
Thursday, 18 April 20242,200513.211,129,062  
Friday, 19 April 20242,100512.751,076,775  
In the period 15/4/2024 - 19/4/202412,000515.146,181,673  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 19/4/202469,500527.0036,626,685  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,180,426 treasury shares corresponding to 8.55% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

