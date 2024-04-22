Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 16 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 12/4/2024 57,500 529.48 30,445,012 Monday, 15 April 2024 2,500 518.50 1,296,250 Tuesday, 16 April 2024 2,600 513.92 1,336,192 Wednesday, 17 April 2024 2,600 516.69 1,343,394 Thursday, 18 April 2024 2,200 513.21 1,129,062 Friday, 19 April 2024 2,100 512.75 1,076,775 In the period 15/4/2024 - 19/4/2024 12,000 515.14 6,181,673 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 19/4/2024 69,500 527.00 36,626,685 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,180,426 treasury shares corresponding to 8.55% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

