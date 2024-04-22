Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 16 2024
On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 12/4/2024
|57,500
|529.48
|30,445,012
|Monday, 15 April 2024
|2,500
|518.50
|1,296,250
|Tuesday, 16 April 2024
|2,600
|513.92
|1,336,192
|Wednesday, 17 April 2024
|2,600
|516.69
|1,343,394
|Thursday, 18 April 2024
|2,200
|513.21
|1,129,062
|Friday, 19 April 2024
|2,100
|512.75
|1,076,775
|In the period 15/4/2024 - 19/4/2024
|12,000
|515.14
|6,181,673
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 19/4/2024
|69,500
|527.00
|36,626,685
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,180,426 treasury shares corresponding to 8.55% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
