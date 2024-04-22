Pixalate Releases Q1 2024 Mobile Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for Apple App Store Apps: Google AdExchange No. 1 in North America (14%), Followed by Magnite (8%)

LONDON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Global Q1 2024 Mobile Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Report for Apple App Store apps. Pixalate also released a Google Play Store version of the report.



The report ranks SSPs by their market share of open programmatic ads sold on apps in the Apple App Store throughout North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC during March 2024. To compile all of its Q1 2024 Mobile SSP Market Share Reports, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over seven billion open programmatic advertising impressions from March 2024.



Top SSPs for Apple App Store apps in North America Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

Google AdExchange (14%) Magnite (8%) Admixer (7%)

Top SSPs for Apple App Store apps in EMEA Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

AlgoriX (14%) Digital Turbine (13%) Yeahmobi (11%)

Top SSPs for Apple App Store apps in APAC Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

InMobi (29%) Verve Group (18%) AlgoriX (11%)

Top SSPs for Apple App Store apps in LATAM Based on Open Programmatic Market Share (Q1 2024)

Verve Group (23%) Digital Turbine (21%) Google AdExchange (15%)



SSP Market Share Rankings for Mobile Apps: Q1 2024





Download the full reports to see the top SSPs on mobile apps in Q1 2024: