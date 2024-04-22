SSR Mining (SSRM) Stock Drop After Landslide at Çöpler Mine Triggers Investor Lawsuit – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Feb. 23, 2022 – Feb. 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2024

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Securities Fraud Class Action:

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) investors are facing mounting losses after a series of negative developments, culminating in a securities class action lawsuit.

The Denver-based precious metals producer's stock price has plummeted nearly 55% since mid-February following a devastating landslide at its gold mine in eastern Turkey. On Feb. 13, 2024, a significant slip occurred from the heap leach pad with an estimated 18-20 million tonnes sliding into Sabirli Valley and the Manganese Pit. The landslide resulted in the disappearance of nine miners and raised concerns about environmental contamination from the mine's storage of cyanide and other chemicals.

In the aftermath, SSR has suspended operations at the Çöpler mine and is facing investigations by Turkish regulators. The Turkish government also insists that SSR Mining will pay for the clean-up costs of the accident. Additionally, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Alison White, abruptly departed on Mar. 8, 2024, further unsettling investors.

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against SSR and its senior management on behalf of investors who purchased company stock between Feb. 23, 2022, and Feb. 27, 2024. The lawsuit alleges that SSR misled investors by overstating its commitment to safety protocols and engaging in unsafe mining practices that increased the risk of a disaster.

“We’re investigating whether the devastating landslide at the Çöpler Mine may have been a materialization of the risk presented by potentially unsafe core mining operations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SSR Mining should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SSRM@hbsslaw.com.

