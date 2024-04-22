Downtown Orlando Sports and Entertainment District Approved to Begin 8.5 Acre Block Development

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SED Development, LLC, JMA Ventures, LLC , and Machete Group, Inc. today announced that the sports and entertainment district to be developed on the 8.5-acre block adjacent to the Kia Center in downtown Orlando has been given final approval by the City of Orlando.



Construction of the 900,000 square-foot mixed-use project is set to break ground in late 2024. The project will be an inclusive, vibrant community hub featuring a full-service 260-key hotel, 270 residential units, a 3,500-capacity live entertainment venue, Class-A office space, and a variety of dining and shopping options. The development also includes a 1,140-stall parking garage and a 1.5-acre multipurpose outdoor “urban living” room green space.

“We are excited to move on to the development phase of the sports and entertainment district,” said David Carlock, founder and principal of Machete Group, Inc. “The city has been a tremendous partner to us since the start of the process and we are looking forward to developing a vibrant new place in downtown Orlando.”

The sports and entertainment district is scheduled for completion by March 2027 and projected to create 3,400 jobs. Located directly north of the Kia Center and bounded by W. Church Street, Division Avenue, W. Central Boulevard, and S. Hughey Avenue, the project will enrich downtown Orlando with a diverse mix of live, work, and play offerings and amenities.

For more information, please visit www.jmamorlandoproject.com .

Statement from Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins

“With today’s approval and the leadership of Mayor Dyer and City Council, we are looking forward to the next phase of the project and bringing the sports and entertainment district to life. We are thrilled to have JMA Ventures and Machete Group guide the development of this joint venture with the DeVos Family and the Orlando Magic. It will be a great place to live, work, and play in the heart of downtown and will provide significant job and contract opportunities during and after construction.”

About the Sports and Entertainment District

The sports and entertainment district is an upcoming mixed-use development located in downtown Orlando. The project includes a full-service hotel, high-rise residential, office space, meeting space, retail, a live event venue, and parking. The sports and entertainment district is being developed by a joint venture between industry leaders JMA Ventures, LLC; Machete Group, Inc.; and the DeVos family.

About JMA Ventures, LLC

JMA Ventures is a full-service investment and development firm focused on real estate and leisure-lifestyle assets. Founded in 1986 and based in San Francisco, the company's portfolio includes landmark hospitality, resort, residential, retail, and office developments. To learn more about JMA Ventures, please visit www.jmaventuresllc.com.

About Machete Group, Inc.

Machete Group, Inc. has deep experience planning and developing sports and entertainment venues and adjacent mixed-use projects. With experience as developers, sports team executives, and venue operators, the firm offers unique capabilities and extensive knowledge of complex customer-facing real estate development, placemaking, and strategic partnerships. To learn more about Machete Group, please visit www.machetegroup.com .

