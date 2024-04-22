Zoetis (ZTS) Drops on Report that Arthritis Drugs May Sicken Pets – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now and persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Investigation:

On Apr. 12, 2024, the price of Zoetis shares fell $12.75, or nearly 8%, after the WSJ published “What Killed Their Pets? Owners Blame Meds, but Vets Aren’t Sure.”

The WSJ’s article focuses on Zoetis’ Librela and Solensia, therapies intended to relieve painful canine and feline osteoarthritis, respectively. In the past, the products have been important revenue contributors to Zoetis’ companion animal products business and the company has said it expects its osteoarthritis pain franchise to reach more than $1 billion in peak sales.

But, the WSJ report may have brought Zoetis’ peak sales goal into question due to reports that pet owners who have blamed the drugs for sickening their animals, some of whom have died.

The WSJ further reported that “[h]ealth regulators in the U.S. and Europe -- which have received thousands of reports of side effects – are conducting reviews[]” and “Wall Street analysts have asked Zoetis about the pet owners’ complaints.”

“We are investigating whether Zoetis may have potentially put profits ahead of pet safety,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

