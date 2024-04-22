UPDATE - Sandals and Beaches Resorts' New "Love and Let Fly" Package Takes You to Jamaica





ORLANDA, Fla., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caribbean all-inclusive Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts have launched a new package called "Love and Let Fly" that offers an immersive experience for movie buffs and adventurers alike. The growing trend of movie-inspired tourism influences the package and allows travelers to discover the breathtaking landscapes of the Caribbean while reliving some of the most iconic movie scenes filmed in Jamaica .



The package is inspired by the new American Airlines flight AA4007 – a private jet-like flight experience aboard an intimate 76-passenger jet that takes off twice a week from Miami International Airport to Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. From there, couples and families are transported to luxury all-inclusive resorts, including Sandals Dunn’s River, Sandals Ochi, or Beaches Ocho Rios, in less than 30 minutes.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary excursions, depending on which resort they choose. Couples at Sandals can explore hidden gems and iconic locations along the stunning North Coast, including a dive at the famous Laughing Waters beach from the James Bond film "Dr. No." Families at Beaches Resorts can embark on a catamaran cruise, complete with snorkeling and a visit to the majestic Dunn's River Falls, another location featured in "Dr. No."

To further enhance the set-jetting experience, guests can also indulge in special cocktail specials inspired by the films, including a Jamaican twist on the Old Fashioned, made with limited-edition Blackwell 007 Rum at Sandals Dunn’s River. The package is available to book until May 16, 2024, for travel through May 24, 2024, with promo code FLY4007, for guests booked five nights or longer at participating Sandals Resorts and Beaches Ocho Rios. Spring rates start at $402 per person per night at Sandals Dunn’s River and $341 per person per night at Beaches Ocho Rios.