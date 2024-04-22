Global Organic Fertilizers Market Size To Exceed USD 19.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.01%

New York, United States, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Fertilizers Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 19.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.01% during the projected period.





Organic fertilizers are nature-based fertilizers that contain a moderate amount of plant essential nutrients, one of the revolutionary components of sustainable agricultural practices, tackling soil fertility depletion. It is manufactured by composting and fermentation processes which stimulate microbes that decompose organic matter, releasing nutrients such as phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium. It typically contains animal waste including meat processing waste, manure, slurry, and guano, and other plant-derived fertilizers such as compost and biosolids. ICAR project on ‘Soil Biodiversity-Bio-fertilizers’ confirmed that bio-fertilizers can improve crop yields by 10-25% and supplement costly chemical fertilizers by nearly 20-25% in most cases when used along with chemical fertilizers. Farmers’ knowledge, attitude, practice i.e. KAP, market availability, sources of information, and many other factors are responsible for adopting organic fertilizers. The improvement in the quality of agricultural products with the fulfillment of international standards and customer preferences is enhancing the organic fertilizer market. On the contrary, changing climate affects the temperature and sea levels restraining the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others), By Nutrient Contents (Presence of organic substance up to 60%, 40-60%, and 20-40%), By Form (Dry and Liquid), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The animal segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on source, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into plant, animal, and mineral. Among these, the animal segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The animal-based organic fertilizers are producing healthy and maximum crops thus, increasing the need for animal manure-based fertilizer leads to increased market growth of organic fertilizer in the animal segment.

The cereals and grains segment is witnessing significant market share through the forecast period.

Based on the crop type, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. Among these, the cereals and grains segment is witnessing significant market share through the forecast period. The high cereal production and profit associated with organic cereal cultivation increase the usage of organic fertilizers in cereals and grain farming.

The dry segment is witnessing the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the form, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into dry and liquid. Among these, the dry segment is witnessing the largest market share through the forecast period. Longer shelf life, affordability, storage convenience, and ease in transportation and application of a dry form of organic fertilizer make it a popular choice over the liquid form. Thus, increasing the global organic farming market in the dry segment.

The presence of organic substance up to 20-40% dominated the global organic fertilizers market during the anticipated timeframe.

Based on the nutrient contents, the global organic fertilizers market is categorized into presence of organic substance up to 60%, 40-60%, and 20-40%. Among these, the presence of organic substance up to 20-40% dominated the global organic fertilizers market during the anticipated timeframe. Organic fertilizers such as manure, worm castings, peat and dung are used for farming. They help to fulfill mineral deficiency in the soil, and aids crop production.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising adoption of organic agricultural practices in the region to promote sustainability and improve food security is likely to enhance the organic fertilizer market growth. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), India and China have largest number of certified organic products. There is a high demand of organic farming in China due to the rising middle-class population.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The organic agriculture sector in the European Union accounts for about 9.1 % of agricultural land. In countries like Germany, Poland, France, Spain, and Norway, there is rising development of new facilities for organic farming which is expected to enhance that market growth. The government in the Netherlands wants to expand the use of organic fertilizers while reducing the usage of synthetic fertilizers by 50% which is expected to accelerate the organic fertilizer market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global organic fertilizers market are Biostar Renewables, LLC, Tata Chemicals, The Scotts Company LLC, Coromandel International Limited, ILSA S.p.A., Hello Nature International Srl, Mirimichi Green, NatureSafe, California Organic Fertlizers, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Comapany, Bio-Flora Pte Ltd., Baconco Co. Ltd., Sigma AgriScience, LLC, Sustane Natural Fertilizers, Inc., Cropmate Fertilizers, and other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, WRMS, an agri-tech firm, has expanded its services by foraying into the manufacturing of climate-smart agrochemicals to provide better solutions for pest management and soil fertility to farmers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global organic fertilizers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Organic Fertilizers Market, Source Analysis

Plant

Animal

Mineral

Global Organic Fertilizers Market, Crop Type Analysis

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Organic Fertilizers Market, Nutrient Contents Analysis

Presence of organic substance up to 60%

Presence of organic substance up to 40-60%

Presence of organic substance up to 20-40%

Global Organic Fertilizers Market, Form Analysis

Dry

Liquid

Global Organic Fertilizers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



