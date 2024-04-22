Loans Reach Another All-Time High, Credit Quality Remains Solid; TrustCo Reports Net Income of $12.1 Million and Capital Up 3%

Executive Snapshot:



Average Loan portfolio continues to grow: On average, total loans were up $249.4 million or 5.2% for the first quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2023



Continued solid financial results: Key metrics for first quarter 2024: Net income of $12.1 million versus $9.8 million for the fourth quarter 2023 Net interest income of $36.6 million Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.80% versus 0.64% for the fourth quarter 2023 Return on average equity (ROAE) of 7.54% versus 6.21% for the fourth quarter 2023 Book value per share at period end was $34.12, up from $33.92 compared to December 31, 2023





Superior asset quality:

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $19.2 million March 31, 2023, and continue to remain at low levels NPLs to total loans were 0.37% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2023 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total assets was 0.33% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2023



Capital continues to grow: Consolidated equity to assets increased 3.3% to 10.51% at March 31, 2024 from 10.17% at March 31, 2023



TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2024 net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.7 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2023. Average loan growth increased 5.2% or $249.4 million for the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023.



Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Trustco Bank is known for its top-tier residential mortgage products and our customers, both existing and new, drove residential loan production up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Commercial loans also grew, besting last year’s first quarter by 13%, for an increase in total loans of 4%. Non-interest income and capital ratios are both up during the same period, and our team held the line on deposit run-off generating modest growth there as well. Non-performing loans are steady and charge-offs resulted in a net recovery this quarter, consistent with our commitment to excellent credit quality. All in all, we believe that we are well positioned for the year ahead.”

Details

Average loans were up $249.4 million or 5.2% in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $146.6 million, or 3.5%, in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $38.3 million, or 16.0%, and $61.7 million, or 21.2%, respectively, in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $141.6 million or 2.74% for the first quarter 2024 over the same period a year earlier. We believe the increase in time deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $36.6 million for the first quarter 2024, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 5.3%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by loan growth at higher interest rates. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2024 was 2.44%, down 16 basis points from 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.99%, up 6 basis points from 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.99% in the first quarter 2024 from 1.72% in the fourth quarter 2023. The Bank has seen the erosion of margin begin to slow when comparing the decrease to prior quarters and we are optimistic that we are nearing the bottom of this rate cycle. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding whether to cut or hold rates in the upcoming meetings will have an effect on our ability to decrease deposit costs which should help margin in future quarters. During the first quarter of 2024 we have been able to lower the rates offered on our time deposits while continuing to retain and grow that product. This should bring down the cost of time deposits over time. Non-interest expense decreased $3.9 million over the prior quarter primarily as a result of lower salaries and employee benefits costs in the current quarter and a litigation settlement in the prior quarter.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $600 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $600 thousand, and there was no change in unfunded commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 0.97% as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $49.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $46.7 million at March 31, 2023. NPLs were $18.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.2 million at March 31, 2023. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.40% of total loans at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.3% at March 31, 2024, compared to 243.6% at March 31, 2023. NPAs were $20.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $21.0 million at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.51%, compared to 10.17% at March 31, 2023. Book value per share at March 31, 2024 was $34.12, up 5.6% compared to $32.31 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 897430. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 734817. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/180461992, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 140 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Summary of operations Net interest income $ 36,578 $ 38,607 $ 46,965 Provision for credit losses 600 1,350 300 Noninterest income 4,843 4,474 4,669 Noninterest expense 24,903 28,831 27,679 Net income 12,126 9,848 17,746 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.52 $ 0.93 - Diluted 0.64 0.52 0.93 Cash dividends 0.36 0.36 0.36 Book value at period end 34.12 33.92 32.31 Market price at period end 28.16 31.05 31.94 At period end Full time equivalent employees 761 750 776 Full service banking offices 140 140 143 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.64 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 7.54 6.21 11.84 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.94 60.16 53.17 Net interest spread 2.00 2.21 3.06 Net interest margin 2.44 2.60 3.21 Dividend payout ratio 56.48 69.54 38.59 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated equity to assets 10.51 % 10.46 % 10.17 % Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.50 % 10.45 % 10.16 % Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.29 0.35 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98 0.97 0.97 Coverage ratio (3) 2.7x 2.7x 2.4x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense, branch closure expenses, and non-recurring expenses) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding non-recurring loss). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 49,804 $ 49,201 $ 47,921 $ 46,062 $ 44,272 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 906 750 672 691 692 State and political subdivisions - 1 - 1 - Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,494 1,533 1,485 1,543 1,585 Corporate bonds 476 477 473 516 521 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 100 102 107 111 117 Other securities 3 3 2 3 2 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,979 2,866 2,739 2,865 2,917 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 68 70 73 75 78 Total interest on held to maturity securities 68 70 73 75 78 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 152 149 131 110 110 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,750 6,354 6,688 6,970 6,555 Total interest income 59,753 58,640 57,552 56,082 53,932 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 240 165 102 49 66 Savings 712 707 639 655 530 Money market deposit accounts 2,342 2,500 2,384 1,756 814 Time deposits 19,677 16,460 11,962 9,291 5,272 Interest on short-term borrowings 204 201 244 279 285 Total interest expense 23,175 20,033 15,331 12,030 6,967 Net interest income 36,578 38,607 42,221 44,052 46,965 Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 600 1,350 100 (500 ) 300 Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 35,978 37,257 42,121 44,552 46,665 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,816 1,612 1,627 1,412 1,774 Fees for services to customers 2,745 2,563 2,590 2,847 2,648 Other 282 299 357 339 247 Total noninterest income 4,843 4,474 4,574 4,598 4,669 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,427 12,444 12,393 13,122 13,283 Net occupancy expense 4,611 4,209 4,358 4,262 4,598 Equipment expense 1,738 1,852 1,923 1,873 1,962 Professional services 1,460 1,561 1,717 1,360 1,607 Outsourced services 2,501 2,532 2,720 2,491 2,296 Advertising expense 408 384 586 518 390 FDIC and other insurance 1,094 1,085 1,078 1,085 1,052 Other real estate expense (income), net 74 (12 ) 163 148 225 Other 1,590 4,776 2,522 2,468 2,266 Total noninterest expenses 24,903 28,831 27,460 27,327 27,679 Income before taxes 15,918 12,900 19,235 21,823 23,655 Income taxes 3,792 3,052 4,555 5,451 5,909 Net income $ 12,126 $ 9,848 $ 14,680 $ 16,372 $ 17,746 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 $ 0.86 $ 0.93 - Diluted 0.64 0.52 0.77 0.86 0.93 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,024 19,024 19,024 19,024 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,032 19,026 19,024 19,024 19,027 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 44,868 $ 49,274 $ 45,940 $ 55,662 $ 47,595 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 564,815 528,730 461,321 547,695 589,389 Total cash and cash equivalents 609,683 578,004 507,261 603,357 636,984 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 128,854 118,668 121,474 113,570 119,132 States and political subdivisions 26 26 34 34 34 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 227,078 237,677 233,719 243,444 255,556 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 16,260 17,186 17,316 18,382 19,821 Corporate bonds 53,341 78,052 76,935 76,618 81,464 Other securities 682 680 657 656 652 Total securities available for sale 426,241 452,289 450,135 452,704 476,659 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 6,206 6,458 6,724 7,043 7,382 Total held to maturity securities 6,206 6,458 6,724 7,043 7,382 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,203 6,203 6,203 6,203 5,797 Loans: Commercial 279,092 273,515 268,642 251,434 246,307 Residential mortgage loans 4,354,369 4,365,063 4,343,006 4,310,005 4,241,459 Home equity line of credit 355,879 347,415 332,028 308,976 296,490 Installment loans 16,166 16,886 16,605 16,396 15,326 Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,005,506 5,002,879 4,960,281 4,886,811 4,799,582 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 49,220 48,578 47,226 46,914 46,685 Net loans 4,956,286 4,954,301 4,913,055 4,839,897 4,752,897 Bank premises and equipment, net 33,423 34,007 32,135 32,351 32,305 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,647 40,542 41,475 43,113 43,478 Other assets 101,881 96,387 97,310 90,957 90,306 Total assets $ 6,179,570 $ 6,168,191 $ 6,054,298 $ 6,075,625 $ 6,045,808 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 742,997 $ 754,532 $ 773,293 $ 791,353 $ 806,075 Interest-bearing checking 1,020,136 1,015,213 1,033,898 1,082,989 1,124,785 Savings accounts 1,155,517 1,179,241 1,235,658 1,315,893 1,400,887 Money market deposit accounts 532,611 565,767 610,012 625,253 600,410 Time deposits 1,903,908 1,836,024 1,581,504 1,442,959 1,280,301 Total deposits 5,355,169 5,350,777 5,234,365 5,258,447 5,212,458 Short-term borrowings 94,374 88,990 103,110 113,765 134,293 Operating lease liabilities 43,438 44,471 45,418 47,172 47,643 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,399 38,668 47,479 34,852 36,711 Total liabilities 5,530,380 5,522,906 5,430,372 5,454,236 5,431,105 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 20,058 20,058 20,058 20,058 20,058 Surplus 257,335 257,181 257,078 257,078 257,078 Undivided profits 430,346 425,069 422,082 414,251 404,728 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (14,763 ) (13,237 ) (31,506 ) (26,212 ) (23,375 ) Treasury stock at cost (43,786 ) (43,786 ) (43,786 ) (43,786 ) (43,786 ) Total shareholders' equity 649,190 645,285 623,926 621,389 614,703 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,179,570 $ 6,168,191 $ 6,054,298 $ 6,075,625 $ 6,045,808 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,024 19,024 19,024 19,024





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 532 $ 536 $ 540 $ 545 $ 560 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,359 14,375 14,633 16,260 15,722 Installment 149 151 93 124 59 Total non-accrual loans 15,040 15,062 15,266 16,929 16,341 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - 3 5 7 8 Total nonperforming loans 15,040 15,065 15,271 16,936 16,349 Other real estate owned 2,334 194 1,185 1,412 1,869 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,374 $ 15,259 $ 16,456 $ 18,348 $ 18,218 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 314 $ 314 $ 314 $ 314 $ 314 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,921 2,272 2,228 2,170 2,437 Installment - 15 65 - 62 Total non-accrual loans 3,235 2,601 2,607 2,484 2,813 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 3,235 2,601 2,607 2,484 2,813 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 3,235 $ 2,601 $ 2,607 $ 2,484 $ 2,813 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 846 $ 850 $ 854 $ 859 $ 874 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 17,280 16,647 16,861 18,430 18,159 Installment 149 166 158 124 121 Total non-accrual loans 18,275 17,663 17,873 19,413 19,154 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - 3 5 7 8 Total nonperforming loans 18,275 17,666 17,878 19,420 19,162 Other real estate owned 2,334 194 1,185 1,412 1,869 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,609 $ 17,860 $ 19,063 $ 20,832 $ 21,031 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ (129 ) $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (78 ) 219 (26 ) (161 ) (53 ) Installment 36 23 14 21 (6 ) Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (42 ) $ 242 $ (12 ) $ (269 ) $ (59 ) Florida Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - (25 ) Installment - 6 - 40 31 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ - $ 6 $ - $ 40 $ 6 Total Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ (129 ) $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (78 ) 219 (26 ) (161 ) (78 ) Installment 36 29 14 61 25 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (42 ) $ 248 $ (12 ) $ (229 ) $ (53 ) Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 18,275 $ 17,666 $ 17,878 $ 19,420 $ 19,162 Total nonperforming assets (1) 20,609 17,860 19,063 20,832 21,031 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (42 ) 248 (12 ) (229 ) (53 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 49,220 48,578 47,226 46,914 46,685 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.97 % Coverage ratio (1) 269.3 % 275.0 % 264.2 % 241.6 % 243.6 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/A 49.0x N/A N/A N/A * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the three-month period ended





DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 125,973 $ 906 2.88 % $ 120,692 $ 692 2.29 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 258,814 1,494 2.30 287,046 1,585 2.20 State and political subdivisions 26 - 6.90 34 0 6.74 Corporate bonds 73,625 476 2.59 85,578 521 2.43 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 18,224 100 2.20 22,129 117 2.12 Other 696 3 1.72 686 2 1.17 Total securities available for sale 477,358 2,979 2.50 516,165 2,917 2.26 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 497,652 6,750 5.45 576,931 6,555 4.61 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 6,329 68 4.30 7,542 78 4.14 Total held to maturity securities 6,329 68 4.30 7,542 78 4.14 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,203 152 9.80 5,797 110 7.59 Commercial loans 277,183 3,661 5.28 238,870 3,024 5.06 Residential mortgage loans 4,359,476 40,415 3.71 4,212,878 36,913 3.50 Home equity lines of credit 353,004 5,464 6.22 291,326 4,119 5.73 Installment loans 16,128 264 6.58 13,323 216 6.56 Loans, net of unearned income 5,005,791 49,804 3.98 4,756,397 44,272 3.73 Total interest earning assets 5,993,333 $ 59,753 3.99 5,862,832 $ 53,932 3.69 Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,824 ) (46,290 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 185,230 175,097 Total assets $ 6,129,739 $ 5,991,639 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 990,130 $ 240 0.10 % $ 1,133,383 $ 66 0.02 % Money market accounts 544,687 2,342 1.73 600,855 814 0.55 Savings 1,158,558 712 0.25 1,456,242 530 0.15 Time deposits 1,889,929 19,677 4.19 1,160,969 5,272 1.84 Total interest bearing deposits 4,583,304 22,971 2.02 4,351,449 6,682 0.62 Short-term borrowings 93,316 204 0.88 131,867 285 0.88 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,676,620 $ 23,175 1.99 4,483,316 $ 6,967 0.63 Demand deposits 726,299 816,565 Other liabilities 80,158 84,092 Shareholders' equity 646,662 607,666 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,129,739 $ 5,991,639 Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) $ 36,578 $ 46,965 Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.00 % 3.06 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.44 % 3.21 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1) - - Net interest income $ 36,578 $ 46,965 (1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, strategic branch closing costs, and a non-recurring expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding gain/loss on the disposal of assets from strategic branch closures from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Tangible Book Value Per Share Equity (GAAP) $ 649,190 $ 645,285 $ 614,703 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 648,637 $ 644,732 $ 614,150 Shares outstanding 19,024 19,024 19,024 Tangible book value per share 34.10 33.89 32.28 Book value per share 34.12 33.92 32.31 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,179,570 $ 6,168,191 $ 6,045,808 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,179,017 $ 6,167,638 $ 6,045,255 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.50 % 10.45 % 10.16 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.51 % 10.46 % 10.17 % Three months ended Efficiency Ratio 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 36,578 $ 38,607 $ 46,965 Taxable equivalent adjustment - - - Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 36,578 38,607 46,965 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,843 4,474 4,669 Add: Non-recurring loss - 101 - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 41,421 $ 43,182 $ 51,634 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 24,903 $ 28,831 $ 27,679 Less: Branch closure expense - 114 - Less: Non-recurring expenses - 2,750 - Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 74 (12 ) 225 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 24,829 $ 25,979 $ 27,454 Efficiency Ratio 59.94 % 60.16 % 53.17 %





