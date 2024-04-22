Loans Reach Another All-Time High, Credit Quality Remains Solid; TrustCo Reports Net Income of $12.1 Million and Capital Up 3%

| Source: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Executive Snapshot:

  • Average Loan portfolio continues to grow:
    • On average, total loans were up $249.4 million or 5.2% for the first quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2023
  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for first quarter 2024:
      • Net income of $12.1 million versus $9.8 million for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $36.6 million
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.80% versus 0.64% for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 7.54% versus 6.21% for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Book value per share at period end was $34.12, up from $33.92 compared to December 31, 2023

  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $19.2 million March 31, 2023, and continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans were 0.37% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2023
    • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total assets was 0.33% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2023
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased 3.3% to 10.51% at March 31, 2024 from 10.17% at March 31, 2023

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2024 net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.7 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2023. Average loan growth increased 5.2% or $249.4 million for the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Trustco Bank is known for its top-tier residential mortgage products and our customers, both existing and new, drove residential loan production up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Commercial loans also grew, besting last year’s first quarter by 13%, for an increase in total loans of 4%. Non-interest income and capital ratios are both up during the same period, and our team held the line on deposit run-off generating modest growth there as well. Non-performing loans are steady and charge-offs resulted in a net recovery this quarter, consistent with our commitment to excellent credit quality. All in all, we believe that we are well positioned for the year ahead.”

Details

Average loans were up $249.4 million or 5.2% in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $146.6 million, or 3.5%, in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $38.3 million, or 16.0%, and $61.7 million, or 21.2%, respectively, in the first quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $141.6 million or 2.74% for the first quarter 2024 over the same period a year earlier. We believe the increase in time deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $36.6 million for the first quarter 2024, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 5.3%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by loan growth at higher interest rates. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2024 was 2.44%, down 16 basis points from 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.99%, up 6 basis points from 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.99% in the first quarter 2024 from 1.72% in the fourth quarter 2023. The Bank has seen the erosion of margin begin to slow when comparing the decrease to prior quarters and we are optimistic that we are nearing the bottom of this rate cycle. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding whether to cut or hold rates in the upcoming meetings will have an effect on our ability to decrease deposit costs which should help margin in future quarters. During the first quarter of 2024 we have been able to lower the rates offered on our time deposits while continuing to retain and grow that product. This should bring down the cost of time deposits over time. Non-interest expense decreased $3.9 million over the prior quarter primarily as a result of lower salaries and employee benefits costs in the current quarter and a litigation settlement in the prior quarter.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $600 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $600 thousand, and there was no change in unfunded commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 0.97% as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $49.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $46.7 million at March 31, 2023. NPLs were $18.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.2 million at March 31, 2023. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.40% of total loans at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.3% at March 31, 2024, compared to 243.6% at March 31, 2023. NPAs were $20.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $21.0 million at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.51%, compared to 10.17% at March 31, 2023. Book value per share at March 31, 2024 was $34.12, up 5.6% compared to $32.31 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 897430. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 734817. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/180461992, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 140 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY    
GLENVILLE, NY    
     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
 Three months ended    
 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023    
Summary of operations         
Net interest income$36,578  $38,607  $46,965       
Provision for credit losses 600   1,350   300     
Noninterest income 4,843   4,474   4,669     
Noninterest expense 24,903   28,831   27,679     
Net income 12,126   9,848   17,746     
          
Per share         
Net income per share:         
- Basic$0.64  $0.52  $0.93     
- Diluted 0.64   0.52   0.93     
Cash dividends 0.36   0.36   0.36     
Book value at period end 34.12   33.92   32.31       
Market price at period end 28.16   31.05   31.94     
          
At period end         
Full time equivalent employees 761   750   776     
Full service banking offices 140   140   143     
          
Performance ratios         
Return on average assets 0.80%  0.64%  1.20%    
Return on average equity 7.54   6.21   11.84     
Efficiency ratio (1) 59.94   60.16   53.17     
Net interest spread 2.00   2.21   3.06     
Net interest margin 2.44   2.60   3.21     
Dividend payout ratio 56.48   69.54   38.59       
            
Capital ratios at period end           
Consolidated equity to assets 10.51%  10.46%  10.17%    
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.50%  10.45%  10.16%    
          
Asset quality analysis at period end         
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37%  0.35%  0.40%    
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33   0.29   0.35     
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98   0.97   0.97     
Coverage ratio (3)2.7x 2.7x 2.4x    
          
          
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense, branch closure expenses, and non-recurring expenses) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding non-recurring loss). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
    
    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
(Unaudited)         
 Three months ended
 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Interest and dividend income:         
Interest and fees on loans$49,804  $49,201  $47,921  $46,062  $44,272 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 906   750   672   691   692 
State and political subdivisions -   1   -   1   - 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 1,494   1,533   1,485   1,543   1,585 
Corporate bonds 476   477   473   516   521 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
participation securities 100   102   107   111   117 
Other securities 3   3   2   3   2 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,979   2,866   2,739   2,865   2,917 
          
Interest on held to maturity securities:         
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 68   70   73   75   78 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 68   70   73   75   78 
          
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 152   149   131   110   110 
          
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,750   6,354   6,688   6,970   6,555 
Total interest income 59,753   58,640   57,552   56,082   53,932 
          
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits:         
Interest-bearing checking 240   165   102   49   66 
Savings 712   707   639   655   530 
Money market deposit accounts 2,342   2,500   2,384   1,756   814 
Time deposits 19,677   16,460   11,962   9,291   5,272 
Interest on short-term borrowings 204   201   244   279   285 
Total interest expense 23,175   20,033   15,331   12,030   6,967 
          
Net interest income 36,578   38,607   42,221   44,052   46,965 
          
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 600   1,350   100   (500)  300 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 35,978   37,257   42,121   44,552   46,665 
          
Noninterest income:         
Trustco Financial Services income 1,816   1,612   1,627   1,412   1,774 
Fees for services to customers 2,745   2,563   2,590   2,847   2,648 
Other 282   299   357   339   247 
Total noninterest income 4,843   4,474   4,574   4,598   4,669 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 11,427   12,444   12,393   13,122   13,283 
Net occupancy expense 4,611   4,209   4,358   4,262   4,598 
Equipment expense 1,738   1,852   1,923   1,873   1,962 
Professional services 1,460   1,561   1,717   1,360   1,607 
Outsourced services 2,501   2,532   2,720   2,491   2,296 
Advertising expense 408   384   586   518   390 
FDIC and other insurance 1,094   1,085   1,078   1,085   1,052 
Other real estate expense (income), net 74   (12)  163   148   225 
Other 1,590   4,776   2,522   2,468   2,266 
Total noninterest expenses 24,903   28,831   27,460   27,327   27,679 
          
Income before taxes 15,918   12,900   19,235   21,823   23,655 
Income taxes 3,792   3,052   4,555   5,451   5,909 
          
Net income$12,126  $9,848  $14,680  $16,372  $17,746 
          
Net income per common share:         
- Basic$0.64  $0.52  $0.77  $0.86  $0.93 
          
- Diluted 0.64   0.52   0.77   0.86   0.93 
          
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,032   19,026   19,024   19,024   19,027 
          
          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
ASSETS:         
          
Cash and due from banks$44,868  $49,274  $45,940  $55,662  $47,595 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 564,815   528,730   461,321   547,695   589,389 
Total cash and cash equivalents 609,683   578,004   507,261   603,357   636,984 
          
Securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 128,854   118,668   121,474   113,570   119,132 
States and political subdivisions 26   26   34   34   34 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 227,078   237,677   233,719   243,444   255,556 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
participation securities 16,260   17,186   17,316   18,382   19,821 
Corporate bonds 53,341   78,052   76,935   76,618   81,464 
Other securities 682   680   657   656   652 
Total securities available for sale 426,241   452,289   450,135   452,704   476,659 
          
Held to maturity securities:         
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations-residential 6,206   6,458   6,724   7,043   7,382 
Total held to maturity securities 6,206   6,458   6,724   7,043   7,382 
          
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,203   6,203   6,203   6,203   5,797 
          
Loans:         
Commercial 279,092   273,515   268,642   251,434   246,307 
Residential mortgage loans 4,354,369   4,365,063   4,343,006   4,310,005   4,241,459 
Home equity line of credit 355,879   347,415   332,028   308,976   296,490 
Installment loans 16,166   16,886   16,605   16,396   15,326 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,005,506   5,002,879   4,960,281   4,886,811   4,799,582 
          
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 49,220   48,578   47,226   46,914   46,685 
Net loans 4,956,286   4,954,301   4,913,055   4,839,897   4,752,897 
          
Bank premises and equipment, net 33,423   34,007   32,135   32,351   32,305 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,647   40,542   41,475   43,113   43,478 
Other assets 101,881   96,387   97,310   90,957   90,306 
          
Total assets$6,179,570  $6,168,191  $6,054,298  $6,075,625  $6,045,808 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Demand$742,997  $754,532  $773,293  $791,353  $806,075 
Interest-bearing checking 1,020,136   1,015,213   1,033,898   1,082,989   1,124,785 
Savings accounts 1,155,517   1,179,241   1,235,658   1,315,893   1,400,887 
Money market deposit accounts 532,611   565,767   610,012   625,253   600,410 
Time deposits 1,903,908   1,836,024   1,581,504   1,442,959   1,280,301 
Total deposits 5,355,169   5,350,777   5,234,365   5,258,447   5,212,458 
          
Short-term borrowings 94,374   88,990   103,110   113,765   134,293 
Operating lease liabilities 43,438   44,471   45,418   47,172   47,643 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,399   38,668   47,479   34,852   36,711 
          
Total liabilities 5,530,380   5,522,906   5,430,372   5,454,236   5,431,105 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock 20,058   20,058   20,058   20,058   20,058 
Surplus 257,335   257,181   257,078   257,078   257,078 
Undivided profits 430,346   425,069   422,082   414,251   404,728 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (14,763)  (13,237)  (31,506)  (26,212)  (23,375)
Treasury stock at cost (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)
          
Total shareholders' equity 649,190   645,285   623,926   621,389   614,703 
          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,179,570  $6,168,191  $6,054,298  $6,075,625  $6,045,808 
          
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024 


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
      
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Nonperforming Assets              
               
New York and other states*              
Loans in nonaccrual status:              
Commercial$532  $536  $540  $545  $560 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,359   14,375   14,633   16,260   15,722 
Installment 149   151   93   124   59 
Total non-accrual loans 15,040   15,062   15,266   16,929   16,341 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family -   3   5   7   8 
Total nonperforming loans 15,040   15,065   15,271   16,936   16,349 
Other real estate owned 2,334   194   1,185   1,412   1,869 
Total nonperforming assets$17,374  $15,259  $16,456  $18,348  $18,218 
      
Florida     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$314  $314  $314  $314  $314 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,921   2,272   2,228   2,170   2,437 
Installment -   15   65   -   62 
Total non-accrual loans 3,235   2,601   2,607   2,484   2,813 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family -   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming loans 3,235   2,601   2,607   2,484   2,813 
Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets$3,235  $2,601  $2,607  $2,484  $2,813 
      
Total     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$846  $850  $854  $859  $874 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 17,280   16,647   16,861   18,430   18,159 
Installment 149   166   158   124   121 
Total non-accrual loans 18,275   17,663   17,873   19,413   19,154 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family -   3   5   7   8 
Total nonperforming loans 18,275   17,666   17,878   19,420   19,162 
Other real estate owned 2,334   194   1,185   1,412   1,869 
Total nonperforming assets$20,609  $17,860  $19,063  $20,832  $21,031 
      
      
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs     
      
New York and other states*     
Commercial$-  $-  $-  $(129) $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (78)  219   (26)  (161)  (53)
Installment 36   23   14   21   (6)
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(42) $242  $(12) $(269) $(59)
      
Florida     
Commercial$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family -   -   -   -   (25)
Installment -   6   -   40   31 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$-  $6  $-  $40  $6 
      
Total     
Commercial$-  $-  $-  $(129) $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (78)  219   (26)  (161)  (78)
Installment 36   29   14   61   25 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(42) $248  $(12) $(229) $(53)
      
      
Asset Quality Ratios     
      
Total nonperforming loans (1)$18,275  $17,666  $17,878  $19,420  $19,162 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 20,609   17,860   19,063   20,832   21,031 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (42)  248   (12)  (229)  (53)
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 49,220   48,578   47,226   46,914   46,685 
      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37%  0.35%  0.36%  0.40%  0.40%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33%  0.29%  0.31%  0.34%  0.35%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98%  0.97%  0.95%  0.96%  0.97%
Coverage ratio (1) 269.3%  275.0%  264.2%  241.6%  243.6%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00%  0.02%  0.00%  -0.02%  0.00%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)N/A49.0xN/AN/AN/A
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)              
(Unaudited)Three months ended  Three months ended 
 March 31, 2024  March 31, 2023 
 Average Interest  Average  Average Interest Average 
 Balance    Rate  Balance   Rate 
Assets              
               
Securities available for sale:              
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$125,973  $906   2.88% $120,692  $692   2.29%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage              
obligations - residential 258,814   1,494   2.30   287,046   1,585   2.20 
State and political subdivisions 26   -   6.90   34   0   6.74 
Corporate bonds 73,625   476   2.59   85,578   521   2.43 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed              
participation securities 18,224   100   2.20   22,129   117   2.12 
Other 696   3   1.72   686   2   1.17 
               
Total securities available for sale 477,358   2,979   2.50   516,165   2,917   2.26 
               
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 497,652   6,750   5.45   576,931   6,555   4.61 
               
Held to maturity securities:              
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage              
obligations - residential 6,329   68   4.30   7,542   78   4.14 
               
Total held to maturity securities 6,329   68   4.30   7,542   78   4.14 
               
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,203   152   9.80   5,797   110   7.59 
               
Commercial loans 277,183   3,661   5.28   238,870   3,024   5.06 
Residential mortgage loans 4,359,476   40,415   3.71   4,212,878   36,913   3.50 
Home equity lines of credit 353,004   5,464   6.22   291,326   4,119   5.73 
Installment loans 16,128   264   6.58   13,323   216   6.56 
               
Loans, net of unearned income 5,005,791   49,804   3.98   4,756,397   44,272   3.73 
               
Total interest earning assets 5,993,333  $59,753   3.99   5,862,832  $53,932   3.69 
               
Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,824)        (46,290)     
Cash & non-interest earning assets 185,230         175,097      
               
               
Total assets$6,129,739        $5,991,639      
               
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity              
               
Deposits:              
Interest bearing checking accounts$990,130  $240   0.10% $1,133,383  $66   0.02%
Money market accounts 544,687   2,342   1.73   600,855   814   0.55 
Savings 1,158,558   712   0.25   1,456,242   530   0.15 
Time deposits 1,889,929   19,677   4.19   1,160,969   5,272   1.84 
               
Total interest bearing deposits 4,583,304   22,971   2.02   4,351,449   6,682   0.62 
Short-term borrowings 93,316   204   0.88   131,867   285   0.88 
               
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,676,620  $23,175   1.99   4,483,316  $6,967   0.63 
               
Demand deposits 726,299         816,565      
Other liabilities 80,158         84,092      
Shareholders' equity 646,662         607,666      
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,129,739        $5,991,639      
               
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)  $36,578        $46,965     
               
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)     2.00%     3.06%
               
               
Net interest margin (net interest income to              
total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)     2.44%     3.21%
               
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)   -         -     
               
               
Net interest income  $36,578        $46,965     
               
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.     
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, strategic branch closing costs, and a non-recurring expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding gain/loss on the disposal of assets from strategic branch closures from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION   
    
(dollars in thousands)   
(Unaudited)   
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   3/31/2023 
Tangible Book Value Per Share   
    
Equity (GAAP)$649,190  $645,285  $614,703 
Less: Intangible assets 553   553   553 
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)$648,637  $644,732  $614,150 
    
Shares outstanding 19,024   19,024   19,024 
Tangible book value per share 34.10   33.89   32.28 
Book value per share 34.12   33.92   32.31 
    
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets   
Total Assets (GAAP)$6,179,570  $6,168,191  $6,045,808 
Less: Intangible assets 553   553   553 
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)$6,179,017  $6,167,638  $6,045,255 
    
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.50%  10.45%  10.16%
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.51%  10.46%  10.17%
    
 Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio 3/31/2024   12/31/2023   3/31/2023 
    
Net interest income (GAAP)$36,578  $38,607  $46,965 
Taxable equivalent adjustment -   -   - 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 36,578   38,607   46,965 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,843   4,474   4,669 
Add: Non-recurring loss -   101   - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)$41,421  $43,182  $51,634 
    
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)$24,903  $28,831  $27,679 
Less: Branch closure expense -   114   - 
Less: Non-recurring expenses -   2,750   - 
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 74   (12)  225 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)$24,829  $25,979  $27,454 
    
Efficiency Ratio 59.94%  60.16%  53.17%


Subsidiary:Trustco Bank 
  
Contact:Robert Leonard
 Executive Vice President
 (518) 381-3693

 