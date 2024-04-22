The RealReal Launches Retail Initiative to Benefit Conservation International

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal , Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) — the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods — today announced the launch of its in-store initiative to drive support for Conservation International , its non-profit partner dedicated to protecting nature for the benefit of people. Beginning today through April 30, 2024, customers who consign their luxury items at any of The RealReal’s 12 retail locations will have the opportunity to donate their commission to benefit Conservation International.



Conservation International works worldwide to protect biodiversity, promote sustainable development, and support local communities. By conserving nature, Conservation International helps ensure the well-being of humanity and the planet as a whole.

The initiative aims to encourage customers to contribute directly to these conservation efforts while keeping well-made items in circulation – and out of landfills.

For more information about The RealReal's partnership with Conservation International and how to participate in the donation program, please visit your closet retail location.

About The RealReal:

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 35 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

About Conservation International:

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.