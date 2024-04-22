Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIVN). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Rivian had overstated demand for its products, as well as its ability to withstand negative, near-term macroeconomic impacts; (ii) accordingly, Rivian’s business was experiencing reduced demand and increased customer cancellations as a result of, inter alia, high interest rates; (iii) as a result, Rivian’s order bank had significantly deteriorated; and (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, negatively impact the Company’s anticipated earnings and vehicle production targets for 2024.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 18, 2024.

