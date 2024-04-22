Skynet Trading receives backing from Saxo Bank Co-Founder Lars Seier Christensen and Edessa Capital

Hong Kong, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skynet Trading Limited , a leading firm in digital assets trading and algorithmic software development, has announced a notable private transaction with Seier Capital and Edessa Capital. As a pioneer in digital asset liquidity and algorithmic trading solutions, Skynet Trading was bootstrapped to profitability and now onboards these new groups as private shareholders in the next growth phase of the company.



The firm has emerged as a leading force in the digital asset algorithmic trading space. In addition to strong technical prowess, Skynet Trading has placed a strong emphasis on adhering to the highest ethical standards across all operations. Their collaboration with numerous digital asset projects and exchanges highlights a strong commitment to providing exceptional software and solutions, underscored by cutting-edge proprietary technology and comprehensive industry relationships.



Seier Capital is the investment arm of Lars Seier Christensen who previously co-founded Saxo Bank, which today manages 95B EUR in client assets. Christensen sees a parallel between the early digitalization of FX markets and today's digital asset trading landscape. After divesting his stake in Saxo Bank in 2017, Christensen has built a diversified portfolio of investments, including his prominent role as the co-owner of Danish football team F.C Copenhagen. In addition, Christensen is the Chairman of Concordium Foundation, a public-permissionless blockchain that embeds encrypted identification at a protocol level.

The co-founder of Skynet Trading, described the transaction as a major step in reinforcing the firm's industry standing while continuing to deliver liquidity solutions.

"The addition of Seier Capital and Edessa Capital as private shareholders marks a significant milestone for the company, providing strategic input crucial for our next stage of growth," he added.

Edessa Capital is a leading digital assets investor, founded by partners who previously co-managed Arrington Capital, one of the largest funds in the industry. With a wide portfolio of current investments at the frontier of industry innovation, Edessa Capital’s backing supports Skynet Trading’s continued growth.

"We are excited to back Skynet Trading, a business that has successfully navigated numerous market cycles. We are excited to support their talented team," remarked a spokesperson from Edessa Capital.

For more information, please visit:

Website: skynettrading.com

Twitter: twitter.com/skynettrading_

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/skynet-trading



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.