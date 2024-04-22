GeneFab Announces Two Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2024

– Two accepted abstracts highlight innovative methods for gene expression regulation –



– GeneFab’s synthetic biology capabilities and Advanced Therapies offerings enable development of affordable therapies globally with an end-to-end manufacturing network –

– Company booth at ASGCT is located at #1641 –

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneFab, LLC (“GeneFab”), an expert contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting, which will be held May 7 to 11, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

GeneFab employs expert genetic design and manufacturing methods to meet Advanced Therapy companies' needs. With a 92,000 square foot cGMP manufacturing facility in Alameda, California that supports various customer projects, including allogeneic cell therapy, CAR-T and synthetic biology research services. GeneFab’s synthetic biology research center in South San Francisco offers R&D services for genetic design and drug screening and their manufacturing team in Singapore supports highly cost-effective nucleic acid therapy manufacturing.

GeneFab’s presentations highlight two new technologies for control of payload production from cell therapies. One presentation focuses on a novel method for regulating gene expression using FDA approved small molecules (IMiDs) that pass the blood brain barrier. The other presentation showcases the development of highly potent promoters that activate gene expression specifically in macrophages in the anti-inflammatory state to enable control of macrophage phenotype.

With manufacturing capabilities and innovative synthetic biology approaches that leverage OMICS data, machine learning, synthetic promoter design, and protein engineering, the GeneFab team is an end-to-end R&D, clinical, and commercial manufacturing Advanced Therapy CRDMO partner that achieves precise control over gene expression for therapeutic benefit. Information about the poster sessions is as follows:

Poster Presentations



Engineered IMiD Regulated Synthetic Transcriptional Switch for Controlled and Dose-Responsive Expression of Therapeutic Payload within FDA-Approved Drug Dose

In collaboration with BlueRock Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences

Abstract Number: 1285

Session Title: Thursday Posters: Cancer - Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy

Date and Time: May 9, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Iterative Engineering of Polarization-State Responsive Synthetic Promoters for Autonomous Control of Macrophage Polarization Logic

In collaboration with BlueRock Therapeutics and Senti Biosciences

Abstract Number: 1799

Session Title: Friday Posters: Immune Targeting and Approaches to Genetically-Modified Cells and Cell Therapies

Date and Time: May 10, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Additionally, GeneFab’s scientists will be available at booth #1641 for individual and group discussions.

About GeneFab

GeneFab is a contract research and manufacturing organization focused on advanced therapies. GeneFab was formed in 2023 with a vision to combine industry leading expertise in synthetic biology with advanced cGMP capabilities in order to accelerate the development and commercialization of genetic medicines. GeneFab capabilities spans early stage product design, technical development and cGMP compliant production including CAR-T/CAR-NK Cells, iPSCs, engineered cell banks, AAV, lentiviral vectors, gamma-retroviral vectors, mRNA, LNP and pDNA. GeneFab's technology platform includes bioinformatic-guided discovery of cell type promoters, directed evolution of small molecule-regulated gene switches, the engineering of highly sensitive kill switches for enhanced safety and control of cellular therapies, and innovator-centric manufacturing platforms to accelerate novel therapies to patients in need. Across three facilities in Alameda, South San Francisco, and Singapore, GeneFab employs > 100 employees, including experts in advanced therapy design, development, and manufacturing; CMC and synthetic biology. For more information, visit www.genefab.com.

GeneFab Contact:

Eric Blair

eric.blair@genefab.com

GeneFab Media Contact:

Kelli Perkins

Red House Consulting

kelli@redhousecomms.com