UVcell Solar Continues its Growth by Acquisition Strategy of SolarFeeds.com

Vancouver, Canada , April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UVcell Solar, a global leader in full-service, large-scale solar solutions, just announced the successful acquisition of SolarFeeds.com, the one-stop-shop online marketplace dedicated to revolutionizing solar equipment procurement. This strategic move enhances UVcell Solar’s service offerings and expands its digital presence in the solar community.

Willie Jiang, the visionary founder of SolarFeeds, will join the UVcell Solar team as the Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Mr. Jiang will leverage his extensive experience and deep understanding of the solar industry to further innovate and improve SolarFeeds for the community.

A Strategic Fit for a Sustainable Future

UVcell Solar's acquisition of SolarFeeds.com marketplace reflects the shared vision and complementary strengths of both organizations. By combining UVcell Solar's expansive global presence and deep expertise in financing, procurement, construction, and maintenance of solar panel systems with SolarFeeds' diverse content and extensive network, customers and stakeholders can expect exceptional value.

"This move aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and excellence in the solar industry. By combining our strengths with SolarFeeds' technology and network, we will be able to better serve our partners and clients,” said Steven Lee, UVcell Solar’s CEO.

Together, UVcell Solar and SolarFeeds.com will create the ultimate one-stop-shop C&I (commercial and industrial) solar solution platform to cater to the evolving needs of C&I installers around the world. Buyers and suppliers will have a seamless experience in finding partners for designing, procuring, building, and financing solar projects. UVcell can deliver a full-service solution and client experience.



About UVcell Solar

UVcell Solar is a leading full-service, large-scale solar solution provider with an international presence in the US, Asia, and Canada. Committed to advancing a sustainable energy future, UVcell Solar supports projects at any stage, including financing, equipment procurement, construction, and maintenance. Through a network of world-class partners, UVcell Solar ensures the provision of secure, Tier 1 solar panels for all its projects, embodying efficiency, seamlessness, and transparency in solar solutions globally.

