TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of one abstract for oral presentation and four abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting being held May 7-11 in Baltimore, MD as well as virtually.



Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Discovery of Tumor Reactive TCRs and Their Cognate Antigenic Targets via High-Throughput Functional Screening

Presenter: Candace Perullo

Abstract Number: 419

Session Title: Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy II

Session Date/Time: Saturday, May 11; 10:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Time: 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Room 318-323

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Nonclinical Development of T-Plex Component TSC-204-A0101: A Natural TCR-T Cell Therapy for the Treatment of MAGE-A1- and HLA-A*01:01-Positive Cancers

Presenter: Shazad Khokhar, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 834

Session Title: Wednesday Posters: Immune Targeting and Approaches with Genetically-Modified Cells and Cell Therapies

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 8; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Exhibit Hall

Title: Non-Clinical Development of T-Plex Component TSC-201-B0702: A TCR-T Cell Therapy Directed to a Novel HLA-B*07:02 Restricted MAGE-C2 Epitope for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Presenter: Hannah Bader, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 835

Session Title: Wednesday Posters: Immune Targeting and Approaches with Genetically-Modified Cells and Cell Therapies

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 8; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Exhibit Hall

Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1, First in Human Clinical Trial for T-Plex, a Multiplexed, Enhanced T Cell Receptor-Engineered T Cell Therapy (TCR-T) for Solid Tumors

Presenter: Dawn Pinchasik, M.D.

Abstract Number: 1900

Session Title: Friday Posters: Cell Therapy and Cell-Based Gene Therapy Trials

Session Date/Time: Friday, May 10; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Exhibit Hall

Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1 Trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, Engineered T Cell Therapies That Target Minor Histocompatibility Antigens to Eliminate Residual Disease After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Presenter: Michelle Matzko, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 1901

Session Title: Friday Posters: Cell Therapy and Cell-Based Gene Therapy Trials

Session Date/Time: Friday, May 10; 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Exhibit Hall

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex therapeutic TCR-Ts for patients with a variety of cancers.

Contacts

Heather Savelle

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Maghan Meyers

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

TScan@argotpartners.com