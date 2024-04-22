Universal Transit Launches Equity Fundraising Campaign on Republic Platform

MANALAPAN, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Transit, a leader in AI-driven auto transportation solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its equity fundraising campaign with the minimum goal of $400,000 on the Republic platform. This strategic initiative aims to fuel continued development of our cutting-edge technology and expand our market reach in the auto transportation industry.



We tackle inefficiencies in the U.S. Auto Transportation industry, where over 25 million cars are transported yearly but 40% of trucks run partially empty. Our solutions optimize loads, boosting operational performance where 80% of players lag. With over $9.6 million in revenue in 2023 and a remarkable growth trajectory, Universal Transit is transforming the vehicle logistics through its AI and machine learning algorithms. Our technology enhances load carrying capacity, operational efficiency, and route profitability, providing unmatched value to our carriers and shippers.

Investors now have the unique opportunity to participate in a company at the forefront of the auto transportation revolution and invest at almost a ground floor. With a total market projected to reach $549 billion by 2030, Universal Transit is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, making it an attractive prospect for potential investors. With our sights set on growth that parallels the expansion of the multi-billion-dollar North America Automotive Logistics Market, we are poised to become the premier choice for vehicle hauling within the next three years.

For a minimum investment of $250, investors can secure their spot to invest in Universal Transit at a valuation of $28 Million and potentially benefit from various perks and rewards starting from $500. Detailed information about the campaign and how to participate can be found on our Republic campaign page at Universal Transit – Republic.

About Universal Transit

Founded in 2020, Universal Transit has set a new standard in automotive logistics through innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions. Our advanced platform optimizes the auto transportation process, ensuring high performance and satisfaction. Serving over 2,500 customers nationwide, including shippers, carriers, and brokers, Universal Transit employs award-winning AI technology to lead in fields such as AI-powered automation, real-time transportation visibility, smart data capture, and comprehensive transportation management. Its work has been recognized by Food Logistics and Supply Chain partner awards.

For further information, please visit Universal Transit or contact our team at corporate@universaltransit.com.

George Milorava,

CEO & Co-Founder

Universal Transit Corp.