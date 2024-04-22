U.S. Coins & Jewelry celebrates 100th anniversary of National Coin Week with Houston treasure hunt

Houston, TX, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Coins & Jewelry, Houston’s leader for rare coins, gold and silver bullion, fine jewelry and sought-after sports memorabilia, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of National Coin Week (April 21-27) with a citywide treasure hunt, celebrity appearances and exclusive displays of rare coins and memorabilia.

U.S. Coins will host a Houston “Treasure Hunt” during National Coin Week, with rare vintage coins hidden at five locally-owned businesses. Locations will be revealed daily on social media starting on Monday, April 22. The first five customers at each store who use the password “Numismatics” will receive a rare vintage coin valued between $80-120. Coin recipients will be eligible to enter a grand prize drawing at U.S. Coins and Jewelry (8435 Katy Fwy) on Saturday, April 27, where approximately $10,000 worth of gold and silver coins will be awarded.

“Coin collecting is a timeless hobby with an endless amount of fun to be had,” U.S. Coins & Jewelry co-owner Kenny Duncan Jr. said. “We’re so excited to introduce the hobby to more Houstonians while partnering with local businesses for our treasure hunt. And I can’t wait to have some of our favorite athletes at U.S. Coins as we welcome people through our doors.”

Several sports legends will appear at the store during National Coin Week for autograph signings, led by three-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman Nick Allegretti of the Washington Commanders – an avid coin collector and official U.S. Coins brand ambassador. U.S. Coins’ National Coin Week appearance calendar includes:

Thursday, April 25: 3x Super Bowl Champion Nick Allegretti (Washington Commanders) and 2x NBA Champion Rudy Tomjanovich (Houston Rockets), 12-1 p.m.

(Washington Commanders) and 2x NBA Champion (Houston Rockets), 12-1 p.m. Friday, April 26: Houston Texans legend Brian Cushing , 12-1 p.m.

, 12-1 p.m. Saturday, April 27: MLB legend Roger Clemens, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, 12-1 p.m.

U.S. Coins will offer special deals throughout the week on its vast inventory of coins, historic currency and gold and silver bullion – along with daily giveaways of coin collector kits for young numismatists. In addition, seven of the rarest coins from the shop’s storied vault will be on display throughout the week, including a selection of high-value pieces.

On April 27, U.S. Coins will host a grand prize drawing at 11 a.m. for the winners of the National Coin Week Treasure Hunt. Five prizes will be awarded, including:

Grand Prize: 4-piece Gold American Eagle set, approximate $5,000 value

2nd Prize: 1 oz. Gold American Eagle, $2,500 value

3rd Prize Roll of Silver American Eagles 2024 US Mint Product, $650 value

4th Prize: Roll of Silver American Eagles 2024 US Mint Product, $650 value

5th Prize: Roll of Silver American Eagles 2024 US Mint Product, $650 value

Dr. Collectible, a media ambassador who was featured in 2024 Topps Big League Baseball, will be at U.S. Coins on April 22-23, with more special guests to be announced.

This year’s theme for the centennial National Coin Week , established in 1924 by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association, is “A Hobby for a Changing World – 100 Years and Counting”, focusing on how coinage and money have evolved throughout the history of civilization to modern times.

“Coins are not just currency, but a window into history,” U.S. Coins co-owner Matthew Duncan said. “We look forward to showcasing some of the most sought-after rare coins during National Coin Week, and we hope that it inspires some new numismatists.”

ABOUT U.S. COINS & JEWELRY

Since 1985, family-owned U.S. Coins has been Houston’s leader for rare gold and silver coins, gold and silver bullion, fine diamonds and jewelry, Swiss watches, and sought-after sports collectibles. Located at 8435 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, U.S. Coins and Jewelry has a reputation built on solid, multigenerational relationships with its clients based on four core principles: honesty, integrity, value, and trust. For nearly 40 years, it has provided an educational and welcoming environment where business is conducted fairly with expert care and attention. USCJ’s renowned appraisal staff are regarded nationally as a leading authority that clients can count on. For more information, visit https://uscoinsandjewelry.com .

