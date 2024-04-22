Global Interactive Children Book Market Size To Exceed USD 1.04 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.5%

New York, United States, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Interactive Children Book Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.67 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.04 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the projected period.





Interactive children book are a subset of books that require readers’ participation and interaction. It is based on the concept of providing interaction of children with the characters in a book making the experience more real and fun. Audiobook is the newer trend in children's interaction allowing children to read while listening to a recorded version of the story available with the incorporated modern technology or computerized. It helps to strengthen listening skills, and literacy skills and build fluency with improved critical listening skills in children. Movable books the other interactive children's books, are the 3D pages books containing movable or interactive parts, such as pull-tabs, ribbons, volvelles, and other devices or paper engineering, which allow readers to interact with the text and images. Furthermore, the integration of augmented reality overlays digital content onto the physical pages, enabling children to interact with virtual characters and objects in the book. The advancement of interactive children's books by integrating digital technologies is propelling the interactive children book market. In addition, the changing consumer tastes towards digital and interactive entertainment over traditional ones is also contributing to the market growth. On the contrary, the high production cost of interactive children book may lessen the adoption of interactive children book restraining the market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Interactive Children Book Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Physical Books, and E-books), By Age (Baby-2, Ages 3-5, Ages 6-8, and Ages 9-12), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033".

The physical books segment dominates the market with a significant revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product, the global interactive children book market is segmented into physical books, and e-books. Among these, the physical books segment is dominating the market with a significant revenue share through the forecast period. Physical books are the paper based printed books like soft cover, hardcover, and a board books, including fiction and non-fiction titles, with essential sound effects to the storytelling, providing tactile and sensory experiences to the reader.

The ages 3-5 segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on age, the global interactive children book market is segmented into baby-2, ages 3-5, ages 6-8, and ages 9-12. Among these, the ages 3-5 segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The books for children of 3-5 years are accessible in physical as well as in online or digital form. To develop childrens’ language and cognitive abilities, tactile elements such as textures and sensory features are available in the interactive children book.

The offline books segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global interactive children book market is segmented into online and offline. Among these, the offline segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Physical book stores, libraries, community books, and schools are the offline mode of distribution channel for providing interactive children book.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The popularity and accessibility of a wide range of interactive children's books in countries like the USA accelerating the market growth in the region. Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million are the major book bookstores in North America region offering children interactive books in physical and digital formats. Amazon is an online retailer also providing a wide range of interactive children's book. Additionally, the growing number of publishers and authors are producing high-quality content for children, also contributing to market growth. Further, the significant adoption of tablets and smartphones also contributes to the market growth.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising number of readers in the eBook market contributing to the market growth of interactive children book. Europe is the world's second eBook region. Further, the widespread availability of interactive childrens’ book via online application services escalates the interactive children book market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global interactive children book market are Amazon, Pearson, Penguin Random House, Scholastic, Albert Whitman & Company, Fathom Technologies (Arbordale Publishing), Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Koehler Books, Lerner Publishing Group, HarperCollins, TouchPlay, LeapFrog, MeeGenius, Osmo, and Other Key Players.Get

Recent Developments

In December 2023, Lerner Publishing Group announced the acquisition of Gecko Press, an award-winning, internationally-focused publisher based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global interactive children book market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Interactive Children Book Market, Product Analysis

Physical Books

E-books

Global Interactive children book Market, Age Analysis

Baby-2

Ages 3-5

Ages 6-8

Ages 9-12

Global Interactive children book Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Online

Offline

Global Interactive children book Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



