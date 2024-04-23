Global Wide Format Printers Market Size To Exceed USD 14.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.44%

New York, United States , April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wide Format Printers Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.44% during the projected period.

Wide format printers are computer-controlled printers supporting a maximum print roll width of between 18 and 100 inches (460 and 2540 mm). The efficacy and productivity of the printer are enhanced by the introduction of advanced technology-based components such as ink and ink-level monitoring software. Further, modern printers are used in a diverse range of materials, from textiles and glass to metallic surfaces, and in interior design, fashion, and architecture, transforming spaces into immersive works of art. With the rising concern regarding the environment, industries are focusing on innovation that will reduce the emission of carbon dioxide. Furthermore, the trend of automation is streamlining the production processes leading to enhanced efficacy and reduced operational costs giving consistent and high-quality output. Customization and personalization of wide-format printers are leveraged in various industries. The rising application in advertising, packaging, and textile industries bolstered the market demand. Additionally, printers are used to print designs on garments and also in dynamic website banners, and engaging social media campaigns, for online shopping websites is also contributing to the market growth of the wide format printers. On the contrary, the rising digital advertising medium is hampering the wide format printer market.

The inkjet-based printers segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global wide format printers market is segmented into inkjet-based printers and laser printers. Among these, the inkjet-based printers segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The inkjet printer works by spraying fine droplets on a paper sheet. Industrial inkjet printers are used for printing batch codes, best-before-dates, barcodes, and other pieces of information on products and packaging.

The commercial segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global wide format printers market is categorized into residential and commercial. Among these, the commercial segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. In the advertisement of in-house promotion, a wide-format printers are used for creating beautiful banners, signs, posters, and window clings to attract customers.

The wired segment is anticipated to grow at a significant market share through the forecast period.

Based on the connectivity, the global wide format printers market is categorized into wired and wireless. Among these, the wired segment is anticipated to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The wired segment is used to mitigate the risk of data loss which was found in wireless printers with more convenient and reliable printing experience. Thus, the wired segment is preferred over the wireless printer.

The porous segment held the largest revenue share of wide format printer market during the forecast period.

Based on the printing material, the global wide format printers market is categorized into porous and non-porous. Among these, the porous segment held the largest revenue share of wide format printer market during the forecast period. Porous printer possesses lightweight features that are suitable for constructing drones and other lightweight structures. Thus incorporation of multiscale, multifunctional porous material in the printer bolsters the market in the porous segment.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising demand for wide format printers due to rising need for textiles and apparel, a conducive environment, and economic development leads to the enhancement of the market in the region. Further, the significant growth in in graphic design, advertising, and signage sectors is also responsible for market growth in the region. The competition among the major printer manufacturers in the region resulted in a decreased selling price of laser printers. Thus, supporting the market expansion of wide format printers in the textile industry and the popularity of direct-to-fabric printers are contributing to market growth

North America region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The application of wide format printers in various sectors like events, meetings, concerts, retail, building, and hospitality industries, are all significantly influencing the wide format printing market in the region. US is one of the most quickly adopted technology countries globally.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Wide Format Printers Market are HP Development Company, Canon Inc., Epson Corporation, Konica Minolta, FujiXerox, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Seiko Epson Corporation, Hewlett Packard Development, Durst Group AG, Mimaki Engineering, Ricoh Company Ltd., Roland, Brother Industries, Ltd., AGFA-Gavaert, Kyocera Corporation, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Mimaki announced the launch of its first DTF printer, “TxF150-75” and heat transfer pigment ink for DTF, “PHT50” for textile and apparel printing applications.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global wide format printers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Wide Format Printers Market, Type Analysis

Inkjet-based printers

Toner-based printers



Global Wide Format Printers Market, Application Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Global Wide Format Printers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



