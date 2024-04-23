Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 11.5% CAGR and USD 7.40 Billion Projection by 2033

Newark, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market will grow from USD 2.49 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.40 Billion by 2033. Peptide and oligonucleotide medications offer extensive flexibility in treating various diseases, similar to how they are produced and regulated. The creative approaches must be explored to innovate more complex formulations. Engaging peptide and oligonucleotide Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) brings not only technical expertise but also allows pharmaceutical corporations to concentrate on their primary strengths, such as research development, clinical studies, and marketing duties, which enhances productivity while reducing risks linked with internal manufacturing processes leading to streamlined operations timelines acceleration during drug development stages that include mitigating possible issues associated by executing this strategic outsourcing model approach instead.



Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.49 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 7.40 Billion CAGR 11.5% Segments Covered Application, Type Drivers Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Opportunities Adoption of Outsourcing Strategies

Key Insight of the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global Peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. The global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market has witnessed the Asia Pacific's rise as a vibrant, swiftly expanding region. The growth of nations like India, Japan, China, and South Korea leads this development owing to several factors, such as large population size, stimulating healthcare investments, and emphasis on biopharmaceutical advancements. The peptide and oligonucleotide contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market has witnessed a significant rise in Asia Pacific's share of the pie over recent years. This aspect is largely attributed to the region's economic prosperity and growth, making it an attractive hub for outsourcing pharmaceutical production. Furthermore, elevated ventures towards research and development complemented by healthcare infrastructure improvements have enhanced this expansion trend within the region's market share.



The oligonucleotide segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.



The type segment includes peptides and oligonucleotides. The oligonucleotides segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of gene therapy and the identification of nucleic acid-based interventions as a promising treatment approach are driving the growth in market share for oligonucleotides. Oligonucleotides lead the way in tackling rare ailments, genetic conditions, and particular cancer types. The proliferation of research projects and clinical studies involving oligonucleotide therapeutics makes up a substantial portion of their market presence within the CDMO domain.



The research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes and others. The research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The contributions of research institutes to scientific discoveries, innovative technologies and early-stage research significantly influence the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO market share. Research institutions play an important role in uncovering the therapeutic potential of peptides and oligonucleotides, thereby creating opportunities for collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs, directly affecting their market share. The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market experiences growth through the innovations of research institutes, which advance synthesis methods, analytical techniques, and delivery systems. These breakthroughs draw industry stakeholders' interest as they shape drug development and manufacturing strategies based on these entities' published findings.



Recent Developments:



• In August 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that it would expand its state-of-the-art production plant in Frederick, Colorado, to create "oligos," which are small DNA and RNA molecules used to create nucleic acid-based medicines. The discovery of oligos may lead to the development of novel therapies for various illnesses, including COVID-19, cancer, heart disease, and other uncommon and infectious disorders. The expansion has raised the capacity for producing therapeutic oligos at the Frederick location.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Demand for Peptide and Oligonucleotide Therapeutics



The rising demand for peptide and oligonucleotide-based treatments is a primary factor propelling the expansion of the CDMO industry. Pharmaceutical companies highly regard Peptides and oligonucleotides because they can precisely target particular diseases. With more knowledge being gained regarding their healing capabilities, drug companies have started integrating them into their developmental processes, resulting in an upsurge in specialized CDMO services. This factor is stimulating the market growth and development.



Restraint: Lack of Skilled Workforce



Technological advancements fuel the industry, but integrating emerging technologies can prove difficult for certain peptide and oligonucleotide CDMOs. Businesses without proficiency or resources in state-of-the-art technologies may encounter obstacles adjusting to contemporary synthesis methodologies, analytical approaches, or distribution systems, constricting their competitiveness within a developing landscape. This factor is restraining the market growth and development.



Opportunity: Expanding Biopharmaceutical Industry



As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to expand and witnesses a rise in biotech firms and an impressive selection of biological treatments, there's been a growing demand for CDMO services centred around Peptides and Oligonucleotides. These types of companies often have narrow production capabilities within their own establishments. Hence, specialized CDMOs are sought to hasten both the refinement & manufacture stages for peptide or oligonucleotide drug development. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market are:



• Bachem

• PolyPeptide Group

• Sylentis, S.A.

• STA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Creative Peptides

• Curia Global, Inc.

• EUROAPI

• Merck KGaA

• Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Peptides

• Oligonucleotides



By Application:



• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Institutes

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



