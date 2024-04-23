Atari Revives Infogrames as a Publishing Label

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today it has established a new publishing label under the Infogrames brand. In launching the new label, Atari is reviving a legacy brand known for game development and global distribution from the early 1980s to the early 2000s.



“For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari.

Infogrames' purpose is to acquire IP and publish games, across multiple genres, that fall outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand. Over time, the portfolio may also include some of the legacy titles first published by Infogrames. Interested developers and IP holders can reach out at contact@infogrames.com.

Infogrames intends to actively manage its catalog of titles by expanding digital and physical distribution, and developing new collections and sequels. Consistent with Atari’s approach, Infogrames sees game preservations as a core component of its mission.

Purchase of Totally Reliable Delivery Service from tinyBuild LLC

Infogrames also announced today its first IP acquisition with the purchase of the Totally Reliable Delivery Service games, trademarks and underlying property from tinyBuild LLC1. First released in 2019, Totally Reliable Delivery Service is an all-ages multiplayer sendup of the package delivery world, set in an open sandbox full of absurd gadgets, unlikely delivery vehicles and a healthy dose of chaos.

“With Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Infogrames is starting off with a strong IP that has a loyal and enthusiastic player base,” commented Geoffroy Châteauvieux, Manager of Infogrames LLC. “The Infogrames team will be able to expand upon the strong work of tinyBuild, and re-energize this high-potential franchise.”

Totally Reliable Delivery Service has been released for consoles on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, iOS and for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

To stay up to date on Infogrames, please visit www.infogrames.com

1 Atari holds 7.9% of tinyBuild share capital

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.