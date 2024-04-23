Liposuction Devices Market to hit USD 3.4 Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liposuction Devices Market Size will accrue USD 3.4 billion by 2032. The rising rate of obesity worldwide is a prominent factor driving the industry progrssion. The World Heart Foundation (WHO) predicts that by 2025, approximately 1 billion adults, constituting 12% of the global population, will grapple with obesity.

As the burden of obesity continues to rise, individuals are seeking solutions to address excess fat deposits and achieve healthier body compositions. Liposuction procedures offer an effective means of fat removal and body contouring for addressing both cosmetic and health-related concerns associated with obesity. With obesity being linked to various health conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders, the demand for liposuction devices is expected to surge as individuals strive to improve their overall well-being and reduce the risk of obesity-related complications.

Standalone liposuction devices to garner popularity

Standalone liposuction devices market will grow rapidly by 2032, as they offer flexibility and ease of use, allowing physicians to perform liposuction procedures with precision and efficiency. These devices are equipped with advanced features, such as suction control, tissue liquefaction, and ergonomic design for enhancing performance and patient outcomes. Additionally, standalone liposuction devices are gaining popularity due to their compatibility with various liposuction techniques and strong ability to address a wide range of patient needs. The increasing emphasis on patient safety and comfort, along with advancements in device portability and usability will propel the segment progression.

UAL segment to grow at an unprecedented pace

The ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL) technology segment in the liposuction devices market will expand at a commendable CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This technology utilizes ultrasound energy to liquefy fat cells before they are removed through suction for offering several advantages over traditional liposuction methods. It also enables more precise fat removal, reduced trauma to surrounding tissues, and enhanced skin tightening effects leading to improved aesthetic outcomes and shorter recovery times for patients. The ongoing advancements in UAL technology, such as enhanced energy delivery systems and optimized treatment protocols are further improving procedure efficiency and patient satisfaction.

APAC to emerge as lucrative revenue hub

Asia Pacific liposuction devices market will grow at a steady pace till 2032, fueled by the growing demand for cosmetic procedures, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness about aesthetic treatments. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are witnessing a surge in the number of individuals opting for liposuction procedures to achieve their desired body contours. Rising advancements in healthcare infrastructure, expanding medical tourism industry, and favorable government initiatives are supporting the expansion of the cosmetic surgery sector. The burgeoning population and evolving healthcare landscape are also presenting immense opportunities for the regional market players.

Liposuction Devices Industry Players

Major participants operating in the liposuction devices market include Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cynosure (a subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.), Solta Medical (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Erchonia Corporation, Sciton, Inc., Sientra, Inc., InMode Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd.

These firms are essaying product developments and R&D investments to introduce advanced and efficient liposuction devices. Expansion into new geographical markets and strategic partnerships with healthcare facilities and cosmetic surgery centers are other common approaches essayed by them to broaden market reach and increase sales. To cite an instance, in January 2024, Cynosure and Hahn & Company inked a definitive merger agreement for its strategic combination of with Lutronic. This merger was aimed at creating a global leader in medical aesthetic systems, boasting a diverse product portfolio and commercial presence in over 130 countries.

