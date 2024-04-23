Wood-derived Food Additives Market To Reach a Positive CAGR By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Diverse applications of wood-derived food additives drive industry growth.

The wood-derived food additives market encompasses a variety of products extracted from wood, utilized in the food industry to improve flavor, texture, and shelf life. Common additives derived from wood include cellulose, lignin, xylose, and vanillin. Cellulose is a thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier, while lignin is a preservative and antioxidant. These additives find application across diverse food categories, including bakery goods, dairy items, beverages, confectionery, and processed foods.

The demand for wood-derived food additives is rising, driven by the increasing consumer preference for natural and clean-label ingredients, alongside the growing popularity of processed and convenience foods. Wood-derived additives are often favored for their perceived sustainability and eco-friendliness compared to synthetic counterparts, as they originate from renewable resources and can be produced using environmentally conscious methods. Consequently, the wood-derived food additives market is poised for continued growth in the foreseeable future, buoyed by consumers' escalating demand for natural and sustainable elements in their food choices.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3w6PUXb

Segmentation Overview:

The wood-derived food additives market has been segmented into product type, function, application, and region.

Vanillin accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The market is segmented by product type into vanillin, fibrillated cellulose, xylan, lignin, and others. Vanillin holds a substantial share of the wood-derived food additives market's product type segment. It is a widely used flavoring agent in the food and beverage industry, particularly in baked goods, confectionery, and dairy products. Its popularity can be attributed to its natural origin, versatility, and consumer preference for natural and plant-based ingredients.

Bakery and confectionery registered huge growth in the past and continues to dominate in the forthcoming years.

Based on the application, the market segmentation includes bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and online. The bakery & confectionery segment holds a significant share of the application segment of the wood-derived food additives market. Wood-derived food additives, such as cellulose derivatives and plant-based gums, are widely used in bakery and confectionery products for their thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying properties, contributing to improved texture and shelf-life.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3JuoMV1

Wood-derived Food Additives Market Report Highlights:

The wood-derived food additives market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2032.

North America is a leading player in the global market and is projected to retain a significant position in the coming years. The adoption of clean-label products is a major trend witnessed.

Some prominent players in the wood-derived food additives market report include DuPont, Cargill, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, ADM, Roquette Frères, Ashland Global Holdings, CP Kelco, Foodchem International Corporation, Lonza Group, Corbion, and others.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3JQclDv

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Organic Food and Beverages Market

Ready to Drink Cocktails Market

Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market

Vegan Protein Powder Market

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market