Heavyweight Motorcycles Market to exceed $40.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The heavyweight motorcycles market valuation is predicted to reach USD 40.5 billion 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing preference among consumers for premium riding experiences, characterized by powerful engines, advanced features, and iconic designs will drive the industry growth. Heavyweight motorcycles offer riders a sense of freedom, adventure, and prestige, making them highly desirable among motorcycle enthusiasts. With the rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, more consumers are willing to invest in luxury and lifestyle products to fulfill their passion for riding and explore new horizons.

Leading manufacturers are also continuously introducing new models equipped with cutting-edge features, such as advanced rider assistance systems, improved suspension systems, and enhanced connectivity options. For instance, in October 2023, Tata Motors, revealed its highly awaited 2023 Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs, marking a milestone in safety and innovation. These innovations not only enhance the performance, comfort, and safety of heavyweight motorcycles but also appeal to a wider range of riders, including younger and urban commuters. The expansion of electric and hybrid heavyweight motorcycles, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory incentives is further augmenting the industry outlook.

The heavyweight motorcycles market from bagger type segment in the heavyweight motorcycles is projected to expand between 2023 and 2032. Bagger motorcycles, characterized by their distinctive styling featuring large front fairings and integrated saddlebags, appeal to riders seeking comfort, convenience, and long-distance touring capabilities. As consumers increasingly prioritize comfort and versatility in their riding experience, the demand for bagger motorcycles is on the rise. To that end, manufacturers are introducing new bagger models equipped with advanced features, such as powerful engines, ergonomic seating, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems.

Above 1200 cc heavyweight motorcycles market will generate sustainable growth during 2023-2032. These high-displacement motorcycles cater to riders seeking unparalleled power, performance, and prestige. With engines exceeding 1200cc, these motorcycles offer exhilarating acceleration and superior cruising capabilities, making them particularly attractive to enthusiasts of speed and adrenaline. Additionally, the growing preference for a wide range of motorcycle types, including cruisers, tourers, and sportbikes for providing versatility to cater to diverse rider preferences and riding styles will add to the segment growth.

North America heavyweight motorcycles market size is set to exhibit robust CAGR from 2023-2032, attributed to the rich motorcycle culture and long-standing tradition of recreational riding. Consumers have a strong affinity for heavyweight motorcycles, viewing them not only as modes of transportation but also as lifestyle symbols and expressions of individuality. The vast network of scenic highways and routes across North America, including iconic destinations like Route 66 and the Pacific Coast Highway is also fueling the demand for heavyweight motorcycles among touring enthusiasts seeking adventure and exploration.

Some of the top firms engaged in the heavyweight motorcycles market include Honda, Polaris, Harley Davidson, Ducati, BMW, Triumph, and Kawasaki. These market players are working on new product developments, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. To cite an instance, in March 2023, BMW Motorrad launched the R 18 Transcontinental for the Indian market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Heavyweight motorcycles market 3600 synopsis, 2019 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Type trends

2.5 Displacement type trends

Chapter 3 Heavyweight Motorcycles Market Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Launch & innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing disposable income

3.10.1.2 Rising adventure and touring events

3.10.1.3 Technological advancements in motorcycle technology

3.10.1.4 Rising popularity of motorcycle tourism and group rides

3.10.1.5 Demand for convenient transportation in urban areas

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High upfront cost

3.10.2.2 Rise in sales of electric motorcycles

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2022

4.3.1 Honda

4.3.2 Harley Davidson

4.3.3 BMW

4.3.4 Kawasaki

4.3.5 Triumph

4.3.6 Ducati

4.3.7 Polaris, Inc.

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2022

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2022

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.