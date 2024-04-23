Event Management Software Market to surpass $22 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The event management software market valuation is expected to reach USD 22 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The ongoing digital transformation in event planning coupled with the rise of virtual and hybrid events will accelerate market growth over 2024–2032. As organizers increasingly adopt digital tools to streamline processes and engage attendees online, the demand for innovative software solutions is rising. These trends are necessitating software that can seamlessly manage virtual event logistics, attendee interactions, and data analytics.

With the industry evolving towards digital-first approaches, numerous event management software providers will play a pivotal role in facilitating successful and engaging events of all kinds. For instance, in November 2023, Eventsforce, in collaboration with Simpleview, launched a new mobile app to enhance event planning success. This scalable app utilizes an upgraded technology stack to inspire, engage, and connect event attendees effectively.

The corporate application segment in the event management software market will establish a significant foothold between 2024 and 2032, fueled by the robust demand for sophisticated planning tools. Businesses, from small enterprises to multinational corporations, increasingly rely on various software to orchestrate conferences, trade shows, and seminars efficiently. With features tailored for attendee management, budget tracking, and detailed analytics, event management software caters perfectly to corporate needs. The strong emphasis on professionalism, precision, and cost-effectiveness will also contribute to the industry growth.

Cloud event management software market will secure considerable revenue share by 2032, driven by its inherent advantages. Event planners worldwide are embracing cloud-based solutions for their scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. The ability to manage events remotely and in real-time coupled with simplified deployment and reduced infrastructure costs, makes cloud platforms highly attractive. From small-scale gatherings to massive conferences, the flexibility and convenience of cloud-based event management software is propelling its dominance, positioning it as the preferred choice for efficient event planning.

Asia Pacific event management software market will demonstrate immense growth from 2024 to 2032 due to rapid technological advancements and the burgeoning event planning sector. Countries like China, India, and Japan are embracing digital solutions for managing a diverse array of events, from massive festivals to corporate gatherings. The robust demand for efficient tools to streamline event planning and execution is on the rise, making Asia Pacific a vital contributor to the market expansion.

Prominent companies operating in the event management software market include EMS Software, LLC, Hopin, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., ACTIVE Network LLC, and Whova, among others. These players are augmenting their share through strategic innovations and customer-centric approaches. They are continuously enhancing their software with advanced features such as AI-driven analytics, virtual event capabilities, and seamless integrations to attract a broader clientele, from small businesses to large enterprises. For instance, in January 2024, MasterControl introduced innovative Quality Event Management (QEM) software, a cloud-native, no-code solution for life science quality managers to empower them to fully manage and refine quality processes independently.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Cloud sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Event Management Software market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2024-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Enterprise size trends

2.6 Deployment mode trends

2.7 Application trends

Chapter 3 Event Management Software Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier Landscape

3.3 Vendor matrix

3.4 Profit margin analysis

3.5 Technology innovation landscape

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Key news and initiatives

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Growing adoption of advanced technologies

3.9.1.2 Integrating with CRM systems

3.9.1.3 Rise in remote and hybrid events

3.9.1.4 Increasing demand for digitization in event planning and management processes

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High initial cost

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

