Teledyne e2v and Airy3D collaboration delivers more affordable 3D vision solutions

GRENOBLE, France, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, is pleased to announce a new technology and design collaboration with Airy3D (Montreal, Canada), a leading 3D vision solution provider. The first result of this partnership is the co-engineering of the recently announced Topaz5D™, a low-cost, low power, passive, 2 megapixel global shutter sensor which produces 2D images and 3D depth maps.



Arnaud Foucher, Business Team Director at Teledyne e2v, said, “We’re very excited to have collaborated with Airy3D on the development of Topaz5D, our latest unique CMOS sensor. The need to deploy alternative 3D vision solutions in different industries is crucial. Teledyne e2v’s image sensor design capability coupled with Airy3D’s proven 3D technology has allowed us to develop more 3D vision products for several market segments with a reduced cost of ownership.”

Chris Barrett, CEO of Airy3D, commented, “Airy3D uniquely combines our patented optically Transmissive Diffraction Mask (TDM) design and deep software processing know-how, enabling our partners to add value to their products. Teledyne e2v’s image sensor design, production and supply chain expertise are paramount in introducing these novel 3D solutions to the market and this initiative is a key milestone for us.”

A Topaz5D Evaluation Kit and monochrome and color sensor samples are available now for evaluations and design. Please contact Teledyne e2v for more information.





About Teledyne e2v



Teledyne e2v innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of their customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com.

Teledyne e2v media enquiries contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com

About Airy3D

Airy3D creates simple, comprehensive depth solutions by focusing on people and technology, as well as partners and customers, to solve problems that deeply impact our industry and society. Airy3D is dedicated to revolutionizing how machines perceive the world. This ambition is driven by a commitment to simplicity, versatility, and affordability, ensuring that Airy3D's solutions are accessible and transformative for industries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.airy3d.com

Airy3D media enquiries contact:

ron.low@airy3d.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eb87d32-7c15-41a9-94cd-c9351f7df61e