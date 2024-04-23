Netherlands Colocation Market Report 2024: A US$2.756 Billion Market by 2029, Featuring Iron Mountain, Dataplace, HostDime, NTT, ColoHouse, Equinix, EXA Infrastructure, NorthC and Penta Infra

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Colocation Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02%, reaching a market size of US$2.756 billion in 2029 from US$1.605 billion in 2022.



The colocation data center provides renting space to business companies for servers as well as other computing hardware, thereby enabling them to remove in-house servers or data centers. It provides them access to advanced data center technology which offers security, continuity, and scalability for various applications and data systems.







Key Market Drivers

Growing internet penetration bolsters the market growth



The Netherlands is witnessing a significant increase in its internet users as well also it is actively involved in the establishment of digital transformation schemes for sectors. For instance, according to World Bank data, in 2022, the percentage share of internet users in the Netherlands stood at 93% of the overall population which showed an increase of 3% from 2016. Moreover, in November 2021, the Dutch Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relation launched the Digital Scheme for Built Environment in which €10 million will be awarded for the development of a digital trust framework for data sharing in the construction, engineering, and architecture sector.

Growing internet users coupled with the establishment of digital transformation schemes for sectors will surge the demand for colocation services for efficient data handling and storage thereby boosting the market growth



Favorable government initiatives and 5G launch positively impact the overall market growth.



The introduction of 5G has created a boom in the volume of data transmission over the years which has made companies shift from traditional on-premises data center to flexible and efficient colocation data center which provides a high level of security and operability to companies during data processing. The Dutch government realizing the growing trend of 5G adoption is actively participating in the establishment of such technology in the country which will boost colocation service demand in the Netherlands for effective data handling and storage during the forecast period thereby augmenting the market growth.



Large enterprise are poised to grow significantly



Based on enterprise size, the German colocation market is segmented as small, medium, and large. The large enterprise is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of the Netherlands colocation market, owing to the favorable digital transformation schemes undertaken by the Dutch government for the industrial sectors.



Key Development

In December 2023, Penta Infra announced the acquisition of KPN data center in Haarlem, Amsterdam. The acquisition expands Penta's footprint in the Dutch market as the company plans to serve colocation customers through its acquired facility in Amsterdam's metropolitan region.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Retail

Wholesale

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Communication Technology

Education

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

