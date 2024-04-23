Uveitis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2034: Assessment of Competitors, Market, Current Trends and Upcoming Treatments

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uveitis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest report on the Uveitis market provides valuable insights into the disease's prevalence, emerging treatment options, and market trends through to the year 2034. With an extensive analysis of the epidemiological patterns and market dynamics across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, industry stakeholders can anticipate significant growth driven by innovation and increased disease awareness.



Advancements in Treatment and Diagnosis



Advances in the understanding of the pathogenesis of uveitis are propelling the market forward. The report highlights the integration of "omics" technologies and ocular immunology, contributing to the development of novel clinical trials, drug delivery systems, and diagnostic imaging. The introduction of corticosteroids as first-line therapy, alongside immunomodulatory drugs, reflects the progression in treatment strategies, while surgical interventions are reserved for severe cases.



Challenges and Opportunities



Despite these advancements, industry professionals cite the lack of consensus guidelines and the need for evidence supporting many interventions in uveitis management as key challenges. The report addresses these concerns and sheds light on the unmet needs within the market. Going forward, the market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by a deeper understanding of risk factors, enhanced diagnostic practices, and the introduction of new management options.



Epidemiological Trends



In terms of epidemiology, the report outlines an increase in diagnosed cases across the seven major markets (7MM), with 1,009,025 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2022. Notably, the prevalence in the US alone accounted for approximately 378,281 cases in the same year. These numbers are projected to rise, surmised to be due to both the overall increase in uveitis cases as well as improvements in diagnostic capabilities.



Market Forecast and Emerging Drugs



Looking ahead, the market is poised for expansion with a raft of emerging therapies in the pipeline expected to enhance the treatment landscape. Among these, TRS01 developed by Tarsier Pharma and vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179) from Roche/Eleven Biotherapeutics are particularly noteworthy for their potential impact.

Key Highlights.

The prevalence of uveitis has been increasing in the US due to the rising occurrence of uveitis-associated conditions, increasing awareness, and improved diagnosis of uveitis.

Advancements in disease nomenclature for classification, clinical trials, drug delivery systems, multimodality diagnostic imaging, and laboratory testing involving "omics" technology have provided insight into disease pathogenesis. Moreover, insights into ocular immunology have also led to a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms that underlie etiology and susceptibility to uveitis.

The ongoing research efforts are leading to a better understanding of uveitis risk factors, and treatment strategies, driving innovation in disease management.

Corticosteroids are used as first-line therapy to treat inflammation in patients with uveitis. Further, immunomodulatory drugs are given as steroid-sparing agents when quiescence is not obtained with corticosteroids. Surgical interventions such as vitrectomy or the implantation of sustained-release devices are considered in extreme cases of uveitis.

One of the major concerns in understanding the market for uveitis is that there is a lack of evidence to support the efficacy of many interventions used in the daily management of uveitis. Furthermore, no proper consensus guidelines are available in the US, EU4, and the UK, and Japan for managing different types of uveitis and its associated conditions.

In 2022, the market size of uveitis was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 759.03 million, which is expected to increase by 2034.

Uveitis Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Uveitis Pipeline Analysis

Uveitis Market Size and Trends

Existing and Future Market Opportunity

Uveitis Report Key Strengths

12 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Attribute analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Uveitis Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Conjoint Analysis)

