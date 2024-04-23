[Latest] Global Flavours and Fragrances Market Size/Share Worth USD 50.7 Billion by 2033 at a 4.82% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Flavours and Fragrances Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Flavours, Fragrances), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Homecare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Flavours and Fragrances Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 29.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 50.7 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.82% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Flavours and Fragrances Market Overview

One major driver is the increasing consumer demand for natural and organic products. Consumers, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe, are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking products with fewer synthetic chemicals.

This trend is evident in the rising sales of organic food in the United States, reaching $56.4 billion in 2020. As a result, manufacturers in the flavors and fragrances industry are innovating to develop more sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients to meet this demand.

Another driving force is the growing urbanization and disposable income, especially in emerging economies. As more people migrate to urban areas, there is a shift in lifestyle preferences, including a higher demand for personal care and household products.

Rising disposable incomes enable consumers to spend more on premium fragrances and flavors, driving the market growth. For instance, in China, urbanization rates have steadily increased, reaching 63.89% in 2020, leading to a surge in demand for perfumes, cosmetics, and flavored food and beverages.

However, the industry faces challenges, including a stringent regulatory framework governing the use of certain ingredients. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) impose strict regulations on the safety and labeling of flavoring substances. Compliance requires significant investment in research and development, posing challenges for manufacturers.

Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices present a significant restraint to the market. Key ingredients used in flavor and fragrance formulations are often derived from natural sources, making them susceptible to price volatility influenced by factors such as weather conditions and geopolitical events.

For instance, the prices of essential oils like lavender and vanilla can be highly volatile due to fluctuations in supply and demand, impacting production costs for manufacturers.

Despite these challenges, there are ample opportunities for market growth. One such opportunity lies in the rising demand for functional fragrances that offer therapeutic benefits beyond traditional scenting purposes. With increasing consumer interest in health and wellness, there is a demand for fragrances infused with natural extracts known for their mood-enhancing or stress-relieving properties.

Expansion in developing markets also presents significant growth opportunities for industry players. Countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing rapid urbanization, economic growth, and a burgeoning middle class, leading to increased spending on personal care and household products.

By expanding their presence in these regions and customizing flavors and fragrances to suit regional preferences, manufacturers can tap into a large consumer base with evolving tastes and preferences.

In terms of market segmentation, the global flavors and fragrances market is segmented by type, source, and application. Fragrances hold the highest market share, driven by their wide application in various industries such as personal care and homecare. The flavors segment is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing demand for flavor enhancement in food and beverages.

By Source, Natural sources hold the highest market share in the source segment due to growing consumer preference for natural and organic products. This segment is also the fastest-growing, driven by rising concerns about the environment and sustainability.

In the application segment, personal care holds the highest market share, driven by constant demand for fragrances in products such as perfumes and lotions. The food and beverages segment is the fastest-growing, fueled by increasing demand for natural and organic flavors.

Geographically, North America leads the global flavors and fragrances market, driven by a well-established consumer base with high disposable income and stringent regulations regarding product safety and quality. However, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, fueled by rapid urbanization, a burgeoning middle class, and changing lifestyles.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 30.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 50.7 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 29.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.82% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Source, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed Flavours and Fragrances market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Flavours and Fragrances industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players which were studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Flavours and Fragrances market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Flavours and Fragrances market forward?

What are the Flavours and Fragrances Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Flavours and Fragrances Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Flavours and Fragrances market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Flavours and Fragrances Market Regional Insight

North America held the highest market share In 2023 in the global flavors and fragrances market due to several factors. Firstly, it has a well-established consumer base with high disposable income, leading to increased spending on premium products including flavors and fragrances.

Additionally, North America is home to several key players in the industry, which contributes to its dominance. The region also benefits from a strong focus on research and development, leading to innovation and the introduction of new products to cater to evolving consumer demands.

Furthermore, stringent regulations regarding product safety and quality in North America enhance consumer trust, further driving market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global flavors and fragrances market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including rapid urbanization, a burgeoning middle class, and changing lifestyles in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

As disposable incomes rise, consumers in these regions are increasingly seeking out premium and personalized products, including flavors and fragrances, thereby driving market growth. Moreover, the region’s vast population presents a significant market opportunity for industry players.

Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding personal grooming and hygiene products, coupled with a shift towards natural and organic ingredients, fuels the demand for flavors and fragrances in the Asia Pacific.

Browse the full "Flavours and Fragrances Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Flavours, Fragrances), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Homecare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" Report





List of the prominent players in the Flavours and Fragrances Market:

Akay Flavors & Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

Alpha Aromatics

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Biolandes SAS

Corbion NV

doTERRA International

Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

Falcon Essential Oils

Firmenich SA

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Givaudan SA

Indo World

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Mane SA

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Ozone Naturals

Robertet SA

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Symrise AG

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Takasago International Corp.

Ungerer & Company

Universal Oleoresins

Vigon International Inc.

Young Living Essential Oils

Others

These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion, and new product launches among others to increase their revenues and business operations.

The Flavours and Fragrances Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Flavours

Fragrances

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Homecare

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Flavours and Fragrances Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Flavours and Fragrances Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Flavours and Fragrances Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Flavours and Fragrances Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Flavours and Fragrances Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Flavours and Fragrances Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Flavours and Fragrances Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Flavours and Fragrances Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Flavours and Fragrances Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Flavours and Fragrances Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Flavours and Fragrances Industry?

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Flavours and Fragrances market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Flavours and Fragrances market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Flavours and Fragrances market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Flavours and Fragrances industry.

Managers in the Flavours and Fragrances sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Flavours and Fragrances market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Flavours and Fragrances products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

