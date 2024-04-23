Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Report 2024: Increasing Adoption of MIS Over Open Surgeries to Drive Market Growth - A USD 74.6 Billion Market by 2029, Registering 17% CAGR

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market by Product (Robotics, Imaging, Instrument (Handheld, inflation, Guiding, electrosurgery, endoscopy)), Application (CVD, thoracic, neuro, ENT, OB/GYN, orthopedic), Enduser - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global minimally invasive surgery market is projected to reach USD 74.6 billion by 2029 from USD 34 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The projected surge in market growth for minimally invasive surgery is underpinned by a confluence of advantages. Minimally invasive surgery are driven by an aging population, rising adoption of MIS over open surgeries, and an increasing numbers of hospitals with the increase in the number of surgical procedures.







Furthermore, the increasing incidences of chronic disorders with improved efficacy for early diagnosis through imaging and visualization systems and treatment amplifies the demand for advanced modalities, with minimally invasive surgery. These factors are poised to create the phase of robust expansion within the market, consequently shaping the minimally invasive surgery adoption in the coming forecasting years. Prominent players in this market are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), among others.



Cardio-thoracic surgery segment to register largest market share in 2023-2029.



Based on the application, the minimally invasive surgery market is segmented into cardiothoracic, vascular urology, neurological surgeries, ENT & Respiratory surgery, Cosmetic surgery, Gastrointestinal & Abdominal surgery, Gynecological surgery, Orthopedic, Oncology, Dental and other surgery. The cardio-thoracic surgery segment registered the largest market share over the forecast period of 2023-2029.



The growth of this segment is due to the continuous innovation in surgical techniques, instruments, and imaging technology enhances the feasibility and safety of minimally invasive approaches in cardio-thoracic surgery. As medical practitioners gain proficiency in MIS techniques, they demonstrate greater confidence in employing these methods for complex cardio-thoracic procedures. Moreover, evolving healthcare policies and reimbursement structures that promote cost-effective and efficient treatment pathways further incentivize the integration of MIS into cardio-thoracic surgery practices.



Hospitals, Clinics & Ablation centers segment held the largest share of minimally invasive surgery market in 2023, by End-user.



Based on the end-user, the minimally invasive surgery market is segmented into Hospitals, clinics & ablations centers, Ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic, emergency and trauma centers. In 2023, the hospitals, clinics & ablation centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global minimally invasive surgery market. The growth of this segment is being propelled by factors including a significant portion of less invasive surgeries, ranging from routine procedures to complex interventions, adoption of advanced MIS technologies, and shaping trends with their clinical practices.



Asia Pacific to register significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period.



For the forecasting period 2024-2024, the APAC region is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and RoAPAC. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has witnessed a significant increase in the market growth rate for minimally invasive surgery. There are several drivers that contributed to this growth:

The Asia Pacific market is experiencing growth due to rising investments by government organisations in emerging countries aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the rise in independent orthopedic, emergency and trauma centers, a substantial aging patient population, and strategic initiatives by industry players to expand their offerings of MIS products in the Asia Pacific region.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of chronic disorder diseases, Increasing number of hospitals coupled with increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, adoption of MIS over open surgeries), restraints (changing regulatory landscape in medical device industry and high cost of robotic systems), opportunities (increasing adoption of advanced robotics in ASCs, Emerging markets offers high-growth opportunities), and challenges (High degree of market consolidation) influencing the growth of the minimally invasive surgery market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the minimally invasive surgery market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the minimally invasive surgery market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the minimally invasive surgery market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Boston Scientific among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 348 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $74.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0%





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Product, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Application, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by End-user, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Geographic Snapshot of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market

Premium Insights

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Overview - Increasing Adoption of MIS Over Open Surgeries to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Region, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million) - North America to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, by Region and End-user, 2023 (USD Million) - Hospitals, Clinics, and Ablation Centers Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Geographic Snapshot of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market - France to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Hospitals and Surgeries

Increasing Adoption of Mis Over Open Surgeries

Advantages of Robot-Assisted Surgery & Training in Rehabilitation Therapy

Technological Advancements

Restraints

Changing Regulatory Landscape in Medical Devices

High Cost of Robotic Systems

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Robotics in ASCs

Challenges

High Degree of Market Consolidation

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Laparoscopy Ablation Electrosurgery Powered Surgical Products

Complimentary Technologies Robotic Surgery Digital Solutions (AI, IoT) Medical/Surgical Imaging

Adjacent Technologies Endoscopes Surgical Implants



Case Studies

Case Study 1: Role of Minimally Invasive Robot-Assisted Surgery in Urology

Case Study 2: Pioneering Robot-Assisted Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF) with ExcelsiusGPS

