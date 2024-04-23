Virtual Rehabilitation Global Market Report 2024-2028 and 2033 Featuring Major Players - SWORD Health, Hinge Health, Meden-Inmed, BO&BO, and Saebo

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Rehabilitation Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The virtual rehabilitation market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.53 billion in 2023 to $0.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The virtual rehabilitation market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising incidence of disability among the population, the expanding utilization of virtual reality (VR) in patient treatment, and the increasing adoption of VR technology within the healthcare sector.

North America was the largest region in the virtual rehabilitation market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the virtual rehabilitation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.







The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rapidly aging population, rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, the implementation of various policies supporting virtual rehabilitation, and a growing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare. Key trends expected during this period encompass product innovations, partnerships within the industry, advancements in virtual rehabilitation technologies, the adoption of newer technologies, and improvements in internet connectivity for smoother interactions.



The anticipated increase in the prevalence of disability is poised to drive the expansion of the virtual rehabilitation market in the future. Disability encompasses conditions - physical, cognitive, sensory, or mental - that significantly limit an individual's ability to engage in daily activities, participate fully in society, or assume typical life roles. Virtual rehabilitation plays a crucial role in supporting the disabled population by offering remote access to therapeutic interventions and personalized exercises through virtual platforms.



Leading companies in the virtual rehabilitation market are focusing on the development of advanced virtual rehabilitation platforms, such as multi-disciplinary rehabilitation tools, to gain a competitive advantage. A multi-disciplinary rehabilitation tool encompasses a holistic approach involving professionals from diverse disciplines collaborating to meet the needs of individuals recovering from illness, injury, or disability.



Virtual rehabilitation utilizes virtual reality and immersive technologies to deliver therapeutic interventions and personalized rehabilitation experiences for individuals dealing with physical or cognitive impairments. By harnessing virtual environments and interactive simulations, it facilitates the recovery, enhancement, or maintenance of diverse functional abilities.



The primary categories of virtual rehabilitation include physical rehabilitation, neuro and cognitive rehabilitation, among others. Physical rehabilitation targets the restoration and improvement of physical function and mobility for individuals with injuries or disabilities, catering to various patient types such as short-term and long-term patients. These interventions are utilized across a spectrum of end-users including inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, rehabilitation centers, clinics, and home care settings.

