Recording of LHV Group's 23 April investor webinar

To give an overview of the 2024 Q1 financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 23 April. An overview of the company's progress was given by Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Group and Meelis Paakspuu, CFO of LHV Group.



The live coverage was followed by 35 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/Ngt7yh6aHAs.

Presentation (in English): https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Presentation_2024-Q1-EN.pdf.





Priit Rum

Communications Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



