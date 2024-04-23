Global Chromatography Software Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034, Featuring Bruker, Waters, Restek, Gilson, Shimadzu, Cytiva, Scion Instruments, DataApex, KNAUER and Agilent Technologies

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chromatography Software Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chromatography software market size was estimated to be USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.82 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Growing concerns about food safety and drug quality, rising prevalence of diseases requiring diagnosis and testing, growing focus on pharmaceutical R&D, growing need for chromatography techniques in research and development, developing technological integration and automation that depends on chromatography systems and software for improved performance and effectiveness, rising adoption of analytical software for optimizing laboratory automation, surge in the development of accessible software and configurable interfaces for high accuracy and productivity, and rising initiatives by regulatory authorities are a few of the primary factors driving the market's expansion.







Rising initiatives by regulatory authorities is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Chromatography software is the term for professional computer applications developed for data processing and interpretation using chromatographic methods. Using a stationary phase and a mobile phase as well as other physical and chemical characteristics, chromatography is a laboratory method that may be used to separate and analyze mixtures of chemicals. For instance, in January 2022, According to Waters Corporation, Waters Empower Chromatography Data Software (CDS) and NuGenesis Laboratory Management Software (LMS) have been bought by the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This marks an extension of the FDA's use of Waters' software, which now aids its medical products testing operations in all five of its field science laboratories.



By type, integrated was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global chromatography software market in 2023 owing to the rise in the need for workflow integration to support efficient coordination and communication that yields precise results rapidly, as well as an increase in the introduction of cutting-edge technologies. For instance, in August 2022, During the International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC 2022), Bruker Corporation introduced several innovations, including the nanoElute 2 nano-LC, MetaboScape, and TASQ 2023 software designed for fluxomics. Also, they presented developments in PaSERs intelligent acquisition, which are intended to enhance studies of protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and applications related to metaproteomics.

Additionally, standalone is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its enhanced in-depth reporting capabilities, the standalone attributes of the chromatography software enable the generation of highly detailed and focused data and reports. As a result, the program has been used more frequently.



By deployment model, web and cloud-based was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global chromatography software market in 2023 owing to the increased flexibility, rapid accessibility, simplified data backup, and reduced handling costs, along with real-time tracking and storage of data, offer advantages. Moreover, the provision of huge storage space for vast amounts of data, coupled with remote access from any location and device, is contributing to the growing adoption.

The ongoing introduction of new platforms is further fueling this trend. For instance, in August 2023, DataApex is pleased to declare the launch of Clarity 9.0, featuring numerous new functions and improvements. Additionally, on-premise is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as it provides features such as seamless data retrieval, robust data security & privacy measures, and straightforward data access. Furthermore, the software offers customization options, hassle-free installation, and full control over its operations and functionality.



By application, pharmaceutical industry was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global chromatography software market in 2023 owing to the rising demand for pharmaceutical products, a rise in the introduction of novel solutions, and increased use of the purified chemicals by the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing large quantities of highly pure materials and analyze them for trace impurities. For instance, in October 2023, Resolvex Prep, a tabletop automation system for mid-range chromatography sample preparation, was introduced by Tecan. This instrument is set to improve the effectiveness, precision, and dependability of chromatography sample preparation, impacting fields such as analytical chemistry, proteomics, and biomedical research applications.

Additionally, environmental testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the use of chromatographic methods to determine environmental conditions and irregularities. The analysis of contaminants in water and the presence of volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere by chromatography aids in environmental monitoring, which raises the need for chromatography software even more.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of technology in laboratory testing, regulations that encourage its use to produce reliable results, rising levels of digital literacy, the development of cutting-edge infrastructure, the presence of major industry players, and the frequent introduction of new products.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased use of chromatography technology in a variety of settings, such as drug, forensic, environmental, and food testing, positive government initiatives regarding automation of laboratory processes, rising awareness, growing adoption of technology in laboratories and an increase in market player collaborations.

