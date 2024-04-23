Cannabis Capsule Global Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $79.2 Billion in 2028 - Forecast to 2033 Featuring GW Pharmaceuticals, Trulieve Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, Tilray, Columbia Care

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Capsule Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cannabis capsule market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $31.96 billion in 2023 to $38.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The cannabis capsule market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $79.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to various factors, including advancements in research and development within the cannabis industry, increased medical requirements driving the demand for cannabis-based products, and overall growth in research and development activities focused on cannabis capsules.





North America was the largest region in the cannabis capsule market in 2023. The countries covered in the cannabis capsule market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to various factors, including an increase in neurological disorders leading to a higher demand for cannabis-based treatments, the ongoing legalization of cannabis in various regions, and a growing preference among consumers for cannabis capsules. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass product innovations in the cannabis capsule market, strategic partnerships between industry players, and ongoing technological advancements in the development and manufacturing of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals.



The surging prevalence of neurological disorders is anticipated to propel the expansion of the cannabis capsule market in the foreseeable future. Neurological disorders encompass a spectrum of medical conditions affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems, including the brain and spinal cord. Compounds present in cannabis capsules, notably cannabidiol (CBD), demonstrate promising therapeutic potential for alleviating symptoms associated with neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, by mitigating social recognition memory deficits.



Leading entities in the cannabis capsule market are strategically focusing on introducing innovative solutions, including oral cannabis capsules, to strengthen their competitive foothold in the industry. Oral cannabis capsules represent a convenient and discreet form of cannabis consumption, wherein cannabis compounds such as oils and decarboxylated flowers are encapsulated into pill form.

For instance, in January 2023, Holistic Industries, a prominent organic medical cannabis company based in the United States, unveiled CANNACEUTICA in the USA - an oral cannabis capsule tailored with dosing guidelines specifically designed for individuals grappling with chronic pain. As a groundbreaking product, CANNACEUTICA offers an opioid alternative supported by evidence-based dosing guidelines and an Easy Dose Chart included in each bottle to facilitate users in determining the optimal dosage.



